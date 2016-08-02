Preview: Marlins at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t lost a series since the All-Star break, and they can clinch another victory with a second straight win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The Cubs aim to add to their major league-best overall mark and their National League-leading home record in the middle contest of the three-game set.

Chicago pitchers have racked up 18 straight scoreless innings – nine by the bullpen in Sunday’s 12-frame, 7-6 comeback win over Seattle followed by a shutout from starter Kyle Hendricks in Monday’s series opener. The Cubs improved to 11-6 since the break and have restored their NL Central lead to eight games over rival St. Louis. Miami remains a central figure in the playoff picture, trailing Washington by 4 1/2 games in the NL East while holding the second wild-card spot. Ace Jose Fernandez takes the mound for the Marlins two days after his 24th birthday, opposing fellow right-hander Jason Hammel.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (12-5, 2.79 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (10-5, 3.23)

Fernandez is coming off a rare rough outing at home, as he allowed five runs and six hits over five frames in a loss to St. Louis on Thursday. He did fan nine batters, however, for his ninth straight start with at least seven strikeouts. That stretch includes a dominant effort in his first career start against the visiting Cubs on June 26, when he struck out 13 and allowed one run and four hits over seven innings.

Hammel matched his career high for victories when he beat the cross-town White Sox on Wednesday for his third straight win. The 33-year-old surrendered just one run and five hits over seven strong innings to lower his home ERA to 2.50. Hammel fell to 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Marlins on June 26, when he took a loss at Miami despite registering a quality start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki hit into a double play as a pinch-hitter Monday to remain two hits shy of 3,000 in his major-league career.

2. The Cubs further bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Joe Smith from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline for fellow RHP Jesus Castillo.

3. Chicago OF Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games - two shy of his season high.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Cubs 2