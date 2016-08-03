Preview: Marlins at Cubs

Manager Joe Maddon’s move to give his starting rotation an extra day off has paid off as Chicago Cubs starting pitchers have worked 15 straight scoreless innings in the past two games. Veteran right-hander John Lackey looks to extend that streak and put the Cubs in position to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Maddon called on a spot starter Sunday night to buy his rotation an extra day, and Kyle Hendricks tossed a shutout Monday before Jason Hammel worked six scoreless innings in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory. The win was the Cubs’ sixth in their last seven games and extended their National League Central lead to nine games over St. Louis. The Marlins hope to rediscover their offense against Lackey, who gave up a season-high seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Miami on June 25. Lackey opposes right-hander Tom Koehler, who didn’t get a decision when he faced the Cubs on June 24 in Miami and allowed four runs and seven hits over six innings in a 5-4 Chicago victory.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-8, 4.18 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (8-7, 3.69)

Koehler endured a rough stretch during which he posted a 7.36 ERA over a five-start winless streak, but has turned things around in his past two outings. The 30-year-old has won two straight starts – both against Philadelphia – and allowed one earned run in 14 innings over that span. Koehler is 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Cubs.

Lackey snapped an eight-start winless skid by beating the Chicago White Sox last time out. The 37-year-old limited the White Sox to one run and four hits over six innings for his second straight quality start to earn his first win since June 8. Lackey is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in three starts against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki struck out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday and remains two hits shy of 3,000 in his major-league career.

2. Cubs OF Jason Heyward is 9-for-32 during an eight-game hitting streak, one shy of matching his longest streak of the season.

3. Marlins OF Christian Yelich has hit safely in all 11 games he has played at Wrigley Field, going 18-for-48 there.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Marlins 3