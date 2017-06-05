Preview: Marlins at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs hope to look back on this week as the point they turned their season around. The defending World Series champion Cubs look to match their season high with a fourth consecutive victory when they host the Miami Marlins for the opener of a three-game series Monday.

Chicago has failed to live up to expectations during its title defense and had slipped two games below .500 after going 0-6 on a West Coast trip last week. The Cubs’ fortunes looked up over the weekend, though, as they swept rival St. Louis in a three-game set to pull within a game of first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central. The Marlins have won three straight and seven of their last eight, but they haven’t won a series on the road since taking two of three at San Diego from April 21-23. Miami was swept in a three-game series in its last trip to Wrigley Field last August, as the Cubs took down the Marlins on the front end of an 11-game winning streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (4-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Eddie Butler (2-1, 4.42)

Straily has been the Marlins’ most consistent starter, and he’s won his last three starts. The 28-year-old struck out 10 in a win over Philadelphia last time out, allowing two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings. Straily, who briefly pitched for the Cubs in 2014, is 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA in four games (three starts) against his former team.

Butler has struggled to find consistency in four starts since being called up. The 26-year-old was tagged for six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss at San Diego last time out - the first time he has allowed more than two runs but the third straight start he failed to pitch past the fifth inning. Butler is 0-2 with a 12.46 ERA in two games (one start) against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 4-for-7 with a double and two home runs against Straily, while OF Jason Heyward is 4-for-8 versus the right-hander.

2. Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-23 with three homers during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago rookie OF Ian Happ hit a pair of home runs in Sunday’s 7-6 win over St. Louis, and 10 of his 16 major-league hits have been for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Cubs 5