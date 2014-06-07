(Updated: CLARIFIES Hammel tied season high for strikeouts)

Cubs 5, Marlins 3 (13): Anthony Rizzo belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to end it as Chicago outlasted visiting Miami in the opener of a three-game series.

Junior Lake singled to open the 13th and Rizzo, who finished with four RBIs and two hits, lifted the next pitch into the right-field seats. Chris Coghlan (RBI) and Nate Schierholtz added two hits apiece and Carlos Villanueva (2-5) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory as the Cubs extended their win streak to a season-high four.

Garrett Jones registered three hits while Reed Johnson knocked in a pair for the Marlins, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end after scoring three in the ninth to tie it. Kevin Slowey (1-1) struck out two to get out of a jam in the 12th, but gave up both hits in the next frame to take the loss.

Miiami’s Nathan Eovaldi retired the first 14 batters he faced before Schierholtz singled for his 500th career hit and Coghlan doubled him home to open the scoring in the fifth inning. Jason Hammel blanked the Marlins over seven innings and Rizzo’s double over left fielder Christian Yelich’s head plated two runs in the eighth for a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins rallied in the ninth against closer Hector Rondon, though, getting singles from Casey McGehee, Jones and Adeiny Hechavarria to load the bases with one out. Justin Bour knocked in one with a fielder’s choice and Johnson lined a two-run single to center with two out to tie the game 3-3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hammel posted his ninth quality start in 12 outings, allowing six hits and striking out a season high-tying eight, while Eovaldi yielded three runs on six hits and fanned eight over 7 2/3 innings. … Coghlan played 393 games while spending the first five seasons of his career with the Marlins before becoming a free agent last offseason. … Miami CF Marcell Ozuna had two singles in six at-bats and is 11-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.