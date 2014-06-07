Cubs stay hot, beat Marlins

CHICAGO -- The suddenly hot Chicago Cubs are getting contributions from several players. Even their leadoff hitter blasted a home run.

The Chicago Cubs got three home runs from their 1-2 hitters, and ace right-hander Jeff Samardzija pitched seven strong innings as the Cubs beat the Miami Marlins, 5-2, for their fifth straight victory on Saturday.

The Cubs remain below .500 and last in the National League Central, but they’re one of the hottest teams in baseball

Junior Lake hit solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings for his second career multi-homer game. Leadoff batter Emilio Bonifacio hit a two-run shot in the third.

“I really love how we’re playing right now as a team in all phases,” Samardzija said. “I love the way we’re swinging it, and as a pitcher it gives you a lot of confidence to go out there and pound the zone and get your offense back in the dugout.”

The Cubs have won five straight for the first time since May 26-31, 2013. They last won five straight at home from June 29-July 15, 2012.

“Everybody is contributing in some way, shape or form,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s come through many different people throughout the lineup.”

Samardzija (2-5) struck out eight and allowed two runs and a walk in seven innings. He bounced back from allowing eight runs in three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start.

”I just put the last one behind me,“ he said. ”That was a trap game for me from the beginning. I had just come off a win and was feeling good and battled so hard to get that first win and all of a sudden I run into the Brewers at their place.

“I didn’t have my best day, and they jumped all over it.”

Marlins starter Randy Wolf (1-2) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

”He gave us a chance,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”He didn’t get a whole lot on the edges today, and he’s a guy that kind of relies on the edges of the plate. They made him throw it over the plate, and they got some big hits.

“We were quiet offensively too. Two back-to-back games, we’ve been pretty quiet.”

The Marlins cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Casey McGehee.

But the Cubs pushed their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Starlin Castro doubled, advanced on a fly ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Lake’s eighth home run, off Chris Hatcher, gave Chicago a 5-2 lead in the seventh.

The Cubs went ahead 2-1 on Bonifacio’s first home run, a two-run shot in the third. Samardzija scored after hitting a one-out single. It was Bonifacio’s 11th career home run and first since July 30, 2013, with Toronto.

Lake’s first home run extended the Cubs’ lead to 3-1 in the fifth.

The two home runs were the first Wolf has allowed in 21 2/3 innings this season.

”There were times where my ball just came over and got too much of the plate,“ Wolf said. ”To Bonifacio, I was trying to go away and I threw a fastball right down the middle. To Lake, I got in another hitter’s count and didn’t really throw. I kind of guided my changeup up there.

“He’s a guy who has a lot of power, and if you make a mistake like that, he’ll punish you.”

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the third on left fielder Christian Yelich’s sixth home run of the season.

The Cubs are 8-1 in their last nine home games.

“The reality is the confidence is there, but we all understand every single day when you go out there you’ve got to play the game,” Renteria said. “You don’t want to get too high.”

NOTES: Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) won’t play during the team’s trip and might go on the 15-day disabled list, manager Mike Redmond said. Saltalamacchia hasn’t played since May 31 and went on the seven-day disabled list on June 1. ... The Marlins didn’t take batting practice before the game. Redmond said his players were a little tired after three consecutive games lasting more than three hours. ... Cubs LHP Zac Rosscup (shoulder) was to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday night. He has been on the disabled list since May 10 because of left shoulder soreness. ... Cubs C Eli Whiteside started in place of John Baker, who took a foul ball off his throat Wednesday. ... Lennie Merullo, 97, the oldest living Cubs player to have appeared in a World Series (1945), threw out the first pitch.