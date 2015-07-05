Cubs’ Hendricks, two relievers shut out Marlins

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs’ pitching continues to save the day while their hitting has fallen into a funk.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks threw 7 1/3 strong innings, and he combined with two relievers to hurl a shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second straight outing in which Hendricks (4-4) did not allow any runs. This time, he allowed five hits, struck out six and walked just one as he out-dueled Marlins right-hander Mat Latos.

“You have to pitch better than good pitching,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Their guy was really good, our guy was really good.”

The Cubs have averaged just 2.1 runs per game in their last 12, a number inflated by scoring seven runs scored on Saturday -- six off the bat of third baseman Kris Bryant.

“We’re definitely going to hit, you have to go through these stretches,” Maddon said. “It’s always good when you go over the stretch and you’re able to win in spite of it.”

The victory was the second straight and fifth in six games for the Cubs (44-36) heading into this week’s four-game series with Central Division-leading St. Louis.

Hendricks won his second straight start, and right-handed reliever Jason Motte worked a one-two-three ninth for his fourth save.

Hendricks struck out six and walked just one while throwing 91 pitches.

“In the beginning of the game I was making all good pitches,” Hendricks said. “In the past I wasn’t making enough good pitches. Today I did. I got a little bit away in the seventh and made a couple of bad pitches to get into a jam, but I was able to refocus.”

The Cubs scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the first on a Latos wild pitch.

Other than that botched pitch, Latos (3-6) was nearly as effective as Hendricks in Sunday’s pitcher’s duel, giving up a season-low one hit in seven innings.

“I didn’t feel like I had really good stuff early,” Latos said. “In the first inning the ball was up in the zone and I got away with some pitches. I kind of settled down later in the innings and threw some really good off-speed pitches in the zone for strikes to keep them off the fastball.”

The Marlins (35-48) have now dropped two straight.

“Very frustrating, frustrating loss for all of us,” said Marlins manager Dan Jennings. “Latos pitched a hell of a ballgame. He had a one-hitter through seven innings (and) two walks, one of which scored. He threw the ball outstanding and put us in a prime position.”

Latos gave up one run and that one hit, and he struck out seven and walked a pair.

Hendricks left with one out in the eighth inning as the Marlins brought up Mike Morse to pinch-hit for Latos.

Morse struck out looking against Cubs right-handed reliever Pedro Strop in his first at-bat since rejoining Miami on Sunday following a nearly five-week stay on the disabled list.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead when left fielder Chris Coghlan scored from third on Latos’ wild pitch on a 2-1 pitch while facing shortstop Starlin Castro.

Miami threatened in the seventh as left fielder Christian Yelich walked to open the inning and reached scoring position on shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s base hit to right-center with none out.

But Hendricks escaped any damage as the next two batters flied out and third baseman Derek Dietrich grounded to Hendricks for the final out.

The Cubs made it 2-0 in the eighth as Coghlan’s two-out base hit off right-handed reliever Carter Capps scored pinch hitter Chris Denorfia, who had reached on a leadoff double to deep right-center.

“That add-on run was huge towards the end of the game,” Maddon said. “Call it go for the jugular right there and we’ve done that several times now.”

NOTES: Miami has an off-day Monday before opening a two-game interleague series at Boston. Marlins RHP Dan Haren (6-5, 3.45 ERA) meets Red Sox LHP Wade Miley (8-7, 4.53 ERA). ... The Marlins optioned RHP Jarred Cosart to Triple-A New Orleans after he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings on Saturday against the Cubs. They also activated 1B Michael Morse from the disabled list prior to Sunday’s series finale. ... Chicago returns to NL Central play with a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals starting with a single game on Monday. LHP Jon Lester (4-6, 3.74 ERA) goes against Cardinals RHP John Lackey (6-5, 3.30 ERA). ... The teams then meet in a day-night Tuesday doubleheader, including a makeup from an April rainout. ... Cubs RF Jorge Soler was activated from the 15-day disabled list (left ankle sprain) on Sunday and was inserted in the starting lineup. To make room, the Cubs optioned OF Matt Szczur to Triple-A Iowa. ... Cubs LF Chris Coghlan’s current consecutive games played streak hit 144 on Sunday, the longest active in the major leagues.