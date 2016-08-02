Hendricks' shutout sends Cubs past Marlins

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks never faded on Monday.

The Chicago Cubs right-hander tossed a nine-inning shutout -- the second of his career -- and even added an RBI base hit in a 5-0 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series.

"He had the same stuff in the ninth inning as he did in the third or fourth inning, I didn't see him laboring whatsoever," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "With the bullpen being somewhat depleted we needed that tonight and he absolutely nailed it."

Addison Russell supplied a two-run single in the first inning and Hendricks took it from there enroute to the complete-game shutout.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Cubs (64-41) while the Marlins (57-49) saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

Hendricks (10-7) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked three to claim his fifth win in six starts. It also was the third time in his last four outings that he allowed no runs.

And he said there was still plenty in the tank when he came out for the ninth.

"I actually felt really good, I think the last two or three innings I was making better pitches than I was in the beginning," Hendricks said. "It was an eventful game, there was a lot going on, it seemed like guys making (defensive) plays all over the place. ... There were a lot of things that happened and helped me out."

The complete game was his first since May 28, a 4-1 home victory over the Phillies. The nine-inning shutout was his first since May 21, 2015, at San Diego.

Hendricks has now gone 6-1 with a 1.04 ERA in nine games since June 19, the best in baseball in that span.

Miami starter Adam Conley (7-6) was chased after four innings and suffered his first loss since June 28 at Detroit.

"Going into a game like today the mission is the same," said Conley. "I'm going to try to get as deep into the game as I can. I'm going to give us a chance to win, but today it didn't go well for me."

Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a walk and extended the Cubs' lead to 5-0 with a sixth-inning triple to the right-field wall, then scoring on Javier Baez's sacrifice fly to center.

Russell was 1-for-5 with two RBIs while Jason Heyward was 2-for-4.

Hendricks was able to keep the Marlins guessing much of the night.

"He was doing a good job of keeping us off balance, mixing in his off-speed and not letting us get too comfortable at the plate," said Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, two hits away from 3,000 for his major-league career, entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh but lined out to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Russell's first-inning base hit gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead. The liner, which appeared to graze the glove of first baseman Derek Dietrich, scored Dexter Fowler and Rizzo.

Conley proceeded to load the bases with two outs thanks to a Heyward single and a walk to Willson Contreras, but he escaped more damage by striking out Matt Szczur.

Miami loaded the bases with two outs in the second but came up empty when Conley grounded to short to end the inning.

The busy Conley had Cubs runners on first and third with two outs in the second. He got out of that jam by striking out Baez.

Conley lasted only four innings, and was pulled for a pinch hitter after throwing 97 pitches. He allowed two runs on five hits, struck out four and walked six in his shortest outing since working one inning on April 7.

Hendricks helped his cause in the fifth when he bounced a one-out base hit to left off reliever Dustin McGowan, scoring Contreras from third to make it 3-0. Fowler followed with a sacrifice to center, driving in Szczur for a 4-0 lead.

NOTES: The Ichiro Suzuki road show arrived in Chicago on Monday with more than two dozen Japanese reporters in tow. Suzuki needed just two hits to reach 3,000 for his major league career, but he was not in the starting lineup. ... Miami sent injured RHP Colin Rea back to San Diego prior to Monday's trading deadline in exchange for minor league RHP Luis Castillo, who returns to the Marlins. Rea had no record in one start, and he sustained an elbow injury after 3 1/3 innings. ... The Marlins send RHP Jose Fernandez (12-5, 2.79 ERA) against Chicago RHP Jason Hammel (10-5 3.23 ERA) in Tuesday's middle game. ... The Cubs acquired RHP Joe Smith from the Angels prior to Monday's deadline in exchange for minor league RHP Jesus Castillo. Smith, who throws sidearm, is 40-27 with a 2.94 ERA in 623 big league relief appearances.