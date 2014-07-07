Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

Casey McGehee and Marcell Ozuna have found their groove at the plate to keep the Miami Marlins afloat in the National League East. The two look to extend their respective hitting streaks on Monday as Miami continues its nine-game road trip to conclude the first half of the season with the opener of a three-game set versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. McGehee had an RBI single to push his career-high hitting streak to 13 games and Ozuna drove in a pair to add to his 12-game stretch in the Marlins’ 8-4 victory over St. Louis on Sunday.

While Miami has won two straight after losing six of its previous eight, Arizona snapped red-hot Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-1 decision to salvage the finale of the three-game set on Sunday. Paul Goldschmidt, who provided the pivotal blow with a two-run homer, is 11-for-22 with five RBIs and as many runs scored in his last six contests. The slugger, who has reached base safely in 27 consecutive games, is batting .302 in his career versus the Marlins.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-6, 3.48 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (5-4, 3.91)

Koehler scattered three hits and struck out seven in six innings as Miami cruised to a 5-0 triumph over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was promptly placed on the paternity leave list after the contest but did not miss a start. Koehler pitched well in his lone career appearance versus Arizona last year, yielding one run on three hits and striking out seven in six innings before suffering the loss.

After winning his first five starts, Anderson continued to plummet as he dropped his fourth straight decision in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 26-year-old saw his pitch count elevate and exited after 3 2/3 innings - with two of the three runs he allowed coming on rookie Gregory Polanco’s two-run homer. Anderson has permitted nine homers in as many outings while issuing multiple walks in three of his last four trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona acquired LHP Vidal Nuno from the New York Yankees prior to Sunday’s contest for struggling RHP Brandon McCarthy and cash.

2. Miami has mustered just 16 road victories, more than only San Diego (15) in the National League.

3. The Diamondbacks have scored three runs or fewer in eight of their last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2