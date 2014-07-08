Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

Vidal Nuno will make his first start since being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks when they host the Miami Marlins in the second of three games Tuesday night. Nuno was shipped to Arizona from the New York Yankees on Saturday, as Arizona continues to look toward 2015 and beyond. The Diamondbacks are 15 games below .500 but have won two in a row following a 1-5 stretch after taking the series opener 9-1 on Monday.

The first four hitters in the Arizona lineup Monday combined to go 7-for-16 with six RBIs while Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Miami third baseman Casey McGehee continued to make his claim for an All-Star spot with two hits and a run scored. The Diamondbacks are 37-21 in the all-time series at home and have won 13 of the last 18 meetings overall.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (0-1, 6.21 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-5, 5.42)

Hand will be making his second straight start and fourth overall to go along with 14 relief outings for Miami. He gave up three runs in five innings of a no-decision against Philadelphia on Thursday, limiting the Phils to one walk after issuing 16 free passes in his first 24 innings this year. The Minneapolis native has made one career start against Arizona and was tagged with the loss after walking five and giving up four runs (three earned) in five frames.

Nuno had an inconsistent stay with New York, ending it with five innings of four-run ball against Tampa Bay at home on Wednesday. He lasted as long as six frames just once in his final six starts with the Yankees after doing so in four of five appearances to end May. Nuno has been better on the road, posting a 4.18 ERA in seven games (five starts) while yielding just two home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. McGehee leads the National League with 110 hits.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta is hitting .331 in 32 games

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached safely in 27 straight games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5