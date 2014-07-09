Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins try to build off an improbable victory when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Miami was down to its last strike when Marcell Ozuna belted a two-run homer, lifting the Marlins to a 2-1 victory for only their second win in its last eight games at Chase Field. “He got a good pitch to hit and didn’t miss it,” Miami manager Mike Redmond told reporters about Ozuna. “In this ballpark you can do some damage on one swing.”

The Marlins, who are five games behind Washington and Atlanta in the National League East, won for only the second time in 41 contests when trailing after eight innings. Ozuna’s homer ruined the Arizona debut of Vidal Nuno, who struck out seven and allowed three hits in seven innings after he was acquired Sunday from the New York Yankees. Arizona’s Josh Collmenter lost for the first time in four decisions in his last outing and opposes Nathan Eovaldi, who has won only once since May 26.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (7-5, 3.98)

Eovaldi yielded three runs and six hits in six innings of a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on July 4 and is 1-2 in his last seven starts. It was a big improvement from his previous turn, when the 24-year-old Texas native escaped with a no-decision after allowing five runs and eight hits in seven innings of Miami’s 7-6 loss to Oakland on June 27. Eovaldi is 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA in six games (three starts) against Arizona, with the active roster recording only six hits in 38 at-bats against him.

Collmenter allowed five runs and 11 hits in six innings of a 5-2 loss at Atlanta on Friday after yielding only two runs in his previous two starts. The 28-year-old Michigan native had permitted 13 runs while going 0-2 in his three prior turns. Collmenter, who has an ERA of 6.00 in the first inning and 3.61 in all other frames, struck out eight while allowing only one hit in two career appearances - both in relief - covering seven innings against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona All-Star 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 29 straight games after walking and recording his major league-leading 34th double Tuesday.

2. Miami 3B Casey McGehee (.318, one homer, 53 RBIs), who leads the National League with 110 hits and is one of five players competing in the final vote for an All-Star spot, had his 14-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday.

3. Diamondbacks RHP Addison Reed blew his fifth save in 25 chances when he allowed Ozuna’s shot and has yielded nine homers this season - six in save situations.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2