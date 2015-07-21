Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

A visit from the Miami Marlins came at just the right time for the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks, who try to continue their success in the series in the second of three games Tuesday night. Behind seven strong innings from Rubby De La Rosa and a two-run single by David Peralta, the Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak with Monday’s 3-1 win in the series opener.

It ran Arizona’s record against Miami to 5-0 this season, 14-6 since 2011 and 39-22 all-time at home. Peralta has been one of the few constants through the Diamondbacks’ recent struggles, having driven in seven runs over the last six games and reaching safely in 13 consecutive starts. The Marlins, meanwhile, have scored a total of 12 runs in the five meetings with Arizona in 2015 and have the same total during their current four-game slide. Injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who still leads the National League with 27 home runs despite being sidelined since June 27 with a wrist fracture, has been cleared to swing a bat, Miami manager Dan Jennings said Monday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Mat Latos (3-6, 4.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 5.04)

Latos ended the first half in fine fashion by posting a 3.31 ERA over his final five outings and lasting seven innings in three of them. He limited the Chicago Cubs to one run on one hit while striking out seven in seven dominant frames on July 5, but sustained a hard-luck loss. The 27-year-old ended May by giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings against Arizona but is 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in nine career encounters.

Hellickson left his final start before the All-Star break with a blister after four innings. He shined in his previous outing six days earlier against Colorado, allowing one run on a season-low three hits in seven innings, his longest outing of the year. The former AL Rookie of the Year held the Marlins to two runs in six innings to help his team to a 4-2 win on May 19 in Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki needs three hits to become the 38th player in major-league history with 2,900 for his career.

2. Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler extended his scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings while picking up his 15th save Monday.

3. Miami IF Derek Dietrich homered to provide his team’s only run Monday and is 11-for-20 over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3