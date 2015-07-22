Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

One day after recording their first victory since the All-Star break, the Miami Marlins attempt to post a series win when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game set. Miami began the second half by being swept of a three-game road series by lowly Philadelphia before losing the opener of its set in Arizona.

The Marlins ended their slide Tuesday, improving to 1-4 on their 10-game road trip with a 3-0 triumph in which Christian Yelich and Adeiny Hechavarria each recorded two hits and an RBI and Michael Morse belted a solo homer. The Diamondbacks were limited to five singles in the loss, with A.J. Pollock registering a pair. The club fell to 1-4 on its 10-game homestand as it suffered its seventh loss in eight overall contests. Arizona is 5-1 against the Marlins this season after sweeping a four-game series in Miami from May 18-21.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-4, 2.29)

Fernandez will be making his fourth start of the season since returning from Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old Cuban, who has recorded 21 strikeouts and just one walk in 19 innings over his first three turns, settled for a no-decision at Philadelphia on Friday after allowing two runs and four hits in six frames. Fernandez lost his only career outing against the Diamondbacks on June 19, 2013, despite yielding only two runs and three hits over 7 1/3 innings at Arizona.

Ray is coming off a no-decision against San Francisco on Friday in which he allowed two runs and eight hits with a career-high eight strikeouts in five innings. The 23-year-old has won only one of his last five starts despite yielding three earned runs or fewer four times in that stretch. Ray, who will be facing Miami for the first time, is 0-2 with a 3.74 ERA in four home outings this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have been shut out five times this season, with Tuesday’s blanking the first since May 17.

2. Yelich is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has registered back-to-back two-hit performances.

3. Arizona recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Double-A Mobile and optioned INF Danny Dorn to Triple-A Reno.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 2