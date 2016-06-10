Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

After reaching double digits in runs for the first time in nearly two months, the Miami Marlins look to remain perfect against the Diamondbacks this season when they begin a three-game series in Arizona on Friday. Miami salvaged the finale of its three-game road interleague set versus Minnesota with a 10-3 victory on Thursday, matching its season high in runs first accomplished with an identical 10-3 road win over the New York Mets on April 11.

The Marlins hope to continue swinging hot bats against the Diamondbacks, whom they outscored 15-7 during a three-game sweep at home from May 3-5. Arizona is continuing a nine-game homestand that began with the club losing two of three to Tampa Bay. The Diamondbacks have had considerable success against Miami at home recently, winning seven of their last 11 meetings at Chase Field. Jean Segura leads Arizona with a .290 average but has recorded only one hit in 11 at-bats over his last three games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-3, 4.37 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-5, 4.73)

Nicolino is winless in six starts despite allowing three runs or fewer on four occasions, including each of the last three. The 24-year-old Floridian managed to yield only two runs against the New York Mets on Saturday while giving up nine hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision. Nicolino posted his last victory on May 3 despite surrendering four runs on seven hits and three walks over six frames in his only career start against Arizona.

Corbin ended his two-game skid on Sunday as he allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in a triumph over the Cubs in Chicago. The 26-year-old from Clay, N.Y. has yet to win at home this season, going 0-4 with an abysmal 7.94 ERA in five outings. Corbin is 1-0 with a 3.79 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins, including a no-decision at Miami on May 3 in which he yielded three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki recorded his third consecutive multi-hit performance Thursday to raise his career hit total to 2,973.

2. Segura is Arizona’s co-leader in triples with four - one shy of his total last year while with Milwaukee.

3. Miami RHP A.J. Ramos has converted 27 straight save opportunities dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 3