Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

It took a huge rally on Friday, but the Miami Marlins managed to remain perfect against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Miami looks to continue the trend Saturday, when the clubs meet at Chase Field for the middle contest of their four-game series.

Justin Bour belted his second career pinch-hit grand slam during a seven-run seventh inning as the Marlins improved to 4-0 against the Diamondbacks this year, outscoring Arizona 23-13 in the process. The Diamondbacks fell to 1-3 on their nine-game homestand, which concludes with three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they lost to Miami at Chase Field for only the fifth time in the last 12 meetings. Paul Goldschmidt has been heating up at the plate for Arizona as he enters Saturday with a five-game hitting streak after recording his second three-hit performance in three games in the series opener. Nick Ahmed has followed a five-game drought with a four-game hitting streak after falling a home run shy of the cycle on Friday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (9-2, 2.29 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2015: 5-1, 3.19)

Fernandez looks to set the franchise record he currently shares with Chris Hammond (1993) by winning his ninth consecutive start. The 23-year-old Cuban has recorded three scoreless performances over his last six outings and has allowed a total of three runs in that span while registering 63 strikeouts in 41 innings. Fernandez improved to 2-1 in three career starts against Arizona on May 4, when he gave up three runs and six hits in a season low-tying five frames.

Godley is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his season debut. The 26-year-old native of South Carolina has split time between Double-A Mobile and Reno this year, posting a combined 4-5 record and 3.61 ERA in 11 starts. Godley got his first taste of the major leagues last campaign, making six starts and three relief appearances while recording 34 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks recalled OF Peter O‘Brien, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, from Triple-A and optioned LHP Edwin Escobar to Reno.

2. Miami RHP A.J. Ramos set a franchise record for most consecutive converted saves to start a season with his 19th on Friday.

3. Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (finger) made a rehab start for Single-A Visalia on Thursday, allowing two hits and striking out 11 in six scoreless innings.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Diamondbacks 1