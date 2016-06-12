Preview: Marlins at Diamondbacks

Emotions are riding high in Arizona, where the underachieving Diamondbacks are 10 games below .500 after spending wildly during the offseason. The Diamondbacks head into Sunday’s rubber match of a three-game series against visiting Miami hoping to build on Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Marlins ace Jose Fernandez.

Arizona received a solid outing from spot starter Zack Godley on Saturday, but similar performances from the beleaguered pitching staff have been few and far between. “We should definitely be better, there’s no doubt about that,” general manager Dave Stewart told the Arizona Republic. “I don’t think it’s any surprise that I am disappointed in the way that we’re pitching. We have to pitch better. We have to do better for our team to win.” When Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray takes the mound Sunday, he may want to exercise caution against Miami center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who is 9-for-20 with a home run and eight RBIs over his last four games. While Ozuna brings an 11-game road hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale, star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is batting .195 and mired in a 3-for-30 slump over his last seven games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-5, 5.14)

Conley recorded his second consecutive quality start Tuesday as he held Minnesota to three runs with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old has pitched into the sixth inning four times in his last six starts while yielding a total of two home runs in his last eight outings. Jean Segura is 5-for-9 against Conley, who has 17 strikeouts in his last two starts and tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Arizona on May 5.

Ray’s frustrating season continued Monday against Tampa Bay, which knocked him out of the game after scoring five runs in 4 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings but has seen his ERA jump from 1.96 to 5.14 over his last nine starts dating back to April 19. Ray faced Miami on May 5 and allowed two runs while throwing 103 pitches over 5 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks placed OF/IF Chris Owings on the 15-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

2. Miami has won six of the last seven games against the Diamondbacks.

3. Arizona is 20-2 when leading after six innings.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 4