Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3 (10): Paul Goldschmidt delivered a walk-off, two-run double as Arizona stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the 10th to defeat visiting Miami in the rubber match of the three-game set.

Donovan Solano put the Marlins on top with a two-run double in the top of the 10th off Brad Ziegler (4-1), putting the game in closer Steve Cishek’s hands. Cishek (4-5) surrendered a pair of singles and a walk to close the gap to a run before Goldschmidt came up and found the gap in left-center to plate two more.

Christian Yelich had two hits and scored twice while Giancarlo Stanton added a sacrifice fly for Miami, which wasted a strong start from Nathan Eovaldi. Nick Ahmed drove in his first career run and David Peralta recorded an RBI single in the 10th and scored for the Diamondbacks.

Eovaldi, who yielded just two singles in the first seven frames for the Marlins, surrendered a leadoff triple to Didi Gregorius in the eighth as Stanton went into a dive in short right and missed the ball. Ahmed sent the next pitch through the left side of the drawn-in infield and Eovaldi was lifted with one run allowed and four hits in seven-plus frames.

Josh Collmenter allowed a run and seven hits in seven innings for Arizona before handing it off to the bullpen. Matt Stites worked a perfect frame in the eighth but Ziegler was roughed up in the 10th to set up Goldschmidt’s dramatic conclusion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miami CF Marcell Ozuna doubled leading off the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. … Goldschmidt finished 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and has reached base in 30 straight games. … Arizona and Miami both get Thursday off before the Diamondbacks travel to San Francisco and the Marlins continue their trip at the New York Mets on Friday.