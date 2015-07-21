D-backs’ Peralta comes through in win over Marlins

PHOENIX -- Hitting behind All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt comes with an amount of pressure that David Peralta willingly accepts.

The left fielder’s two-out, two-run single following a walk to Goldschmidt in the third inning gave Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Rubby De La Rosa all the support he needed in a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday at Chase Field.

“I like the challenge,” said Peralta, who has put him his best numbers in the cleanup position behind Goldschmidt this season. “Every time they (walk Goldschmidt) and I‘m hitting behind him, it‘s, ‘OK, I‘m going to make them pay.’ I like that.”

Shortstop Nick Ahmed tripled to lead off the third inning against right-hander David Phelps (4-6), who walked center fielder A.J. Pollock and first baseman Goldschmidt with two outs.

“We were going though the scouting reports today, and if we have guys on with (Goldschmidt) up, it is always better to face the guy after him,” Phelps said. “It is a great plan until it is not.”

Peralta is hitting .298 with five of his nine homers and 22 RBIs hitting fourth, a slot most important since opposing teams often pitch around MVP candidate Goldschmidt, who has a major-league-high 71 walks, 19 of them intentional.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen, so they work him a lot,” Peralta said. “I see how they work him, so they are probably going to do the same thing to me.”

De La Rosa limited the Marlins to five hits and one run in seven innings. He induced four double-play grounders as the Diamondbacks (43-48) broke a season-worst, six-game losing streak.

“I think that saved the game,” De La Rosa said of the double plays. He has induced 14 double plays in 19 starts this season. “Those were the key plays of the game.”

Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrich homered in the seventh inning, a ball that bounced off the top of the right field fence, but Miami (38-55) lost for the fourth time in six games and for the eighth straight time on the road.

“This is a better ballclub than that, but the struggles on the road have really been a factor in our record and where we are,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.

De La Rosa (7-5) walked five and struck out one in his second quality start against the Marlins this season. He gave up two runs in a career-high nine innings in a no-decision at Miami on May 18, a game the Diamondbacks won in 13 innings.

Ahmed started two double plays and was the middle man in a third while recording 10 assists, one short of Stephen Drew’s franchise record. He did a 360-degree pirouette before his throw to first as the middle man in the fifth inning.

“He makes highlight-reel plays, and he makes the routine plays,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Ahmed, who won a minor league Gold Glove last season.

Third baseman Jake Lamb had two singles and scored on De La Rosa’s bases-loaded looper to right field in the sixth inning. The play resulted in a forceout when right fielder Ichiro Suzuki threw out Ahmed at second base for the second out of the inning.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler got Dietrich to ground out to Ahmed with the bases loaded for the final out of the eighth inning. He wound up throwing 40 pitches in a five-out save, his 15th save in 17 chances.

“You have to secure the win with your best guy,” Hale said of Ziegler, who had not pitched more than one inning for a save since 2009 with the Oakland A‘s.

Left fielder Christian Yelich had two hits for the Marlins.

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton was cleared to begin “dry swings” after being evaluated by a hand specialist, manager Dan Jennings said. Stanton, out since June 27 with a fractured wrist, is still tied for the NL lead with 27 homers. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is hitting an NL-high .419 with runners in scoring position. He had no chances Monday. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman (.418) is second. ... Miami RHP Jarred Cosart was diagnosed with vertigo after being forced out of a Friday start at Triple-A New Orleans, manager Dan Jennings said. Cosart spent time on the disabled list because of vertigo earlier in the season. ... Arizona shortstop prospect Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, politely declined to participate in pregame batting practice when offered a chance Monday. “When I get a chance to earn it, I’ll do it then,” Swanson said.