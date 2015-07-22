Latos, Marlins shut out Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Chase Field consistently ranks as one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the National League, but you could not prove it by Miami Marlins right-hander Mat Latos.

Latos improved to 4-0 with a 1.33 ERA in six career starts at Chase Field when he threw seven scoreless innings in the Marlins’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

“I’ve got no clue,” Latos said. “I was with San Diego for a while, and when I was in San Diego, I was comfortable pitching here. It’s a big ballpark, and I know that. I try to make them beat me to the other side of the ballpark. If they do, they do. If they don‘t, they don‘t.”

Latos gave up four singles and a walk and retired 11 of the final 12 he faced as the Marlins (39-55) broke an eight-game road losing streak. They had lost five of seven overall.

“His angle to the fastball and the ability to get all pitches over from the beginning was huge,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.

Latos added, “All in all, threw some really good curveballs for strikes. I had really good depth on the curveball for a couple of punchouts as well.”

Left fielder Michael Morse hit his fourth homer of the season, and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and outfielder Christian Yelich had two singles and an RBI apiece.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock had two singles for the Diamondbacks (43-49), who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Pollock singled with two outs in the second inning, took second on a wild pitch and stole third in the fifth inning before being stranded. He joined Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon as the only major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and 20 stolen bases.

Arizona was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and is 1-for-11 in those situations through the first two games of the three-game series.

“I always say the hitters tell you something about the pitcher, and we have good hitters,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “(Latos) did a nice job. We’re not scoring a lot of runs. Hopefully, we’ll get it going.”

Arizona right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (6-6) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Hechavarria broke a scoreless tie with a two-out single that scored catcher J.T. Realmuto in the fifth inning, and Morse hit his fourth homer of the season leading off the seventh.

“A couple of mistakes I can’t make with guys on like that,” Hellickson said.

Yelich singled in a run in the eighth inning. Realmuto also had two hits.

Morse’s homer went the opposite way, to right field.

“It’s great to see Mike Morse swing the bat,” Jennings said. “That ball he smoked and did a great job letting it get deep then drove it the other way.”

Miami reliever Carter Capps hit 100 mph with his fastball when he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and closer A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Hale said he had a problem with Capps’ jump-forward delivery, in which the pitcher loses contact with the rubber and moves forward about a foot before releasing a pitch. The delivery was cleared by Major League Baseball earlier this season.

”It plays to the integrity of the game for me,“ Hale said. ”Your foot is supposed to be in contract with the rubber, at least close. He’s not even close. I think it is something the league needs to look at.

“It’s not fair to the hitters. You are another foot closer to home plate. The rubber is at a certain spot, because that’s the way the game is supposed to be played. So he is basically throwing from a rubber that is 12 inches closer.”

NOTES: Miami 2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) hit off a tee Tuesday and looked comfortable, according to manager Dan Jennings, who saw video of Gordon’s work. “Won’t project a timetable yet, but it’s good to see that he is showing strength in his hand and thumb,” Jennings said. ... Arizona recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Double-A Mobile and optioned OF Danny Dorn to Triple-A Reno. Leone was acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo/Welington Castillo trade May 3. He was 0-5 with an 8.03 ERA in 11 major league games earlier this season. ... Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler has a streak of 16 2/3 scoreless innings, the fourth-longest active run in the majors behind Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (43 2/3) and LHP Clayton Kershaw (20) and Pittsburgh RHP Mark Melancon (17 1/3). ... The Marlins have grounded into an NL-high 19 double plays in July. They led the NL with 143 double-play grounders last season.