Fernandez fans 11 as Marlins dump D-backs

PHOENIX -- Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez may never have felt as miserable after an 11-strikeout victory as he did Wednesday.

Fernandez seemed more shaken about hitting Arizona left fielder David Peralta in the head with a pitch than he was jubilant after his pitching and hitting led the Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“It’s just something you don’t want to see,” said Fernandez, whose 0-2 fastball glanced off Peralta’s front shoulder and hit his batting helmet in the earhole in the sixth inning, forcing Peralta to leave the game.

“When the ball came out of my hand, I knew it was a really bad pitch. I was just hoping for him not to get hit. It’s not good for the game. You never want that to happen to anybody, to myself, to my teammates, to any person who plays the game.”

Fernandez gave up five hits and three runs in seven innings, and he doubled home a run and scored another as the Marlins (40-55) won their second straight.

His double capped a three-run second inning that create a 3-0 lead the Marlins never lost. Fernandez made his fourth start of the season since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Peralta said he passed the concussion protocol after the game, and he appears to be fine.

“It was a scary moment,” Peralta said. “I saw the ball out of his hand and it sort of was riding toward my face. I tried to protect myself. It hit first my shoulder but still got me good on my ear.”

Fernandez (3-0) issued his only two walks of the night with two outs in the seventh inning, leading to the final Arizona run that cut the margin to 5-3.

Arizona loaded the bases in eighth and ninth innings but did not score. In the ninth, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs, but Marlins right-hander A.J. Ramos struck out first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, center fielder A.J. Pollock and right-fielder Yasmany Tomas for his 16th save.

“The ninth inning, what can you say?” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s shown ice water all year.”

Catcher J.T. Realmuto and right fielder Ichiro Suzuki each had an extra-base hit, drove in a run and scored for the Marlins.

Goldschmidt and center fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks (43-50), who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

“We got the bases loaded (in the ninth), and I would any day of the week put those three hitters up there against any pitcher in the league in the situation,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “(Ramos) did a great job.”

Diamondbacks hitting coach Turner Ward was ejected after Peralta was hit, and Arizona reliever Dominic Leone was ejected when he hit Miami left fielder Christian Yelich with a pitch in the seventh inning.

Miami third baseman Casey McGehee doubled and first baseman Michael Morse walked to open the second inning before Realmuto doubled to drive in a run. Center fielder Cole Gillespie had a sacrifice fly, and Fernandez hit a ground-rule double down the left field line to cap the three-run inning.

Goldschmidt doubled in the fourth with one out and scored on Tomas’ two-out single. Third baseman Jake Lamb tripled to make it 3-2.

Fernandez reached on Lamb’s error and scored on Suzuki’s triple before second baseman Martin Prado singled to make it 5-2 in the fourth.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray (3-5) gave up five hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

NOTES: Arizona will purchase the contract of RHP Zack Godley from Double-A Mobile, and he will start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Godley, in his first season as a starter, is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 17 appearances at Class A Visalia and Mobile. The Diamondbacks will make a corresponding move to add Godley to the 40-man roster Thursday. ... Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin hitting off a tee this weekend or early next week, manager Dan Jennings said. ... Tests showed Miami RHP Jarred Cosart’s vertigo is induced by a sinus issue that has bothered him most of the season, manager Dan Jennings said. Cosart was forced to leave a minor league start Friday because of vertigo, which also landed him on the disabled list early in the season. ... Arizona hitting coach Turner Ward graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in management. He began taking classes as a minor league coach in 2010.