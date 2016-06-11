Bour’s pinch-hit slam lifts Marlins over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- If Justin Bour has something on Tyler Clippard, he is not about to let it out.

Bour hit his third homer off Clippard in four career plate appearances Friday, a grand slam that sparked a seven-run seventh inning in the Miami Marlins’ 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“I don’t think I see him any better,” Bour said. “It’s just the approach, trying to get the job done.”

Bour homered on a changeup, the second pitch he saw from Clippard, after Giancarlo Stanton doubled to open the seventh inning and Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin issued one-out walks to Miguel Rojas and Jeff Mathis.

After right-handed hitter Cole Gillespie was announced as a pinch-hitter, Clippard replaced Corbin. Miami manager Don Mattingly then summoned Bour to hit for Gillespie.

“Just trying to get the job done,” Bour said. “With a guy on third, less than two (outs), that’s a free RBI. One you have to get. I was up there just trying to get one.”

“I know Bour is not a great matchup for him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “There has been some history there, but we trust him in that spot.”

Clippard walked the next two batters before Yelich hit a two-run double into the left field corner off left-hander Zac Curtis for a 7-5 lead.

Marcell Ozuna singled in the final run of the inning off right-hander Jake Barrett to make 8-5.

Bour’s other pinch-hit homer came against Clippard on Sept. 6, 2015, when Clippard was with the New York Mets. It also came on a changeup. Bour homered on a fastball off Clippard on Sept. 16.

“Just a really bad outing, one of the worse of my career as far as execution,” Clippard said. “I threw only one strike and it got hit for a home run. I tried to go with a good changeup, down and away. It certainly wasn’t down and away enough.”

Brian Ellington (1-0) pitched one-third of an inning for his first victory of the season.

Closer A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 19th save in as many chances.

Yelich tripled and scored in the first inning, and Ozuna had two hits and two RBIs as the Marlins (32-29) won their second straight.

The Marlins have scored seven runs in the seventh inning in their last two games, beating Minnesota 10-3 on Thursday.

Nick Ahmed had three hits, scored twice and had an RBI and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits for Arizona (26-37), which fell 11 games below .500 for the first time this season.

The Diamondbacks are 10-23 at home. Only Atlanta (7-23) has fewer home victories.

Ahmed scored twice, Corbin had two hits and Jake Lamb had a two-run double as the Diamondbacks built a 5-1 lead after five innings.

Corbin gave up five hits and was changed with four runs, three scoring on Bour’s homer. Corbin struck out six and walked two, the last two he faced. He also had two hits and drove in a run.

Corbin had retired 11 in a run entering the seventh inning. He was removed after throwing 97 pitches.

“I felt that at that point he had enough,” Hale said.

Corbin said he wanted to continue.

“You just want some trust in you, maybe show some trust in the starter that they can work their way out of that,” Corbin said.

“I think my pitch count was down. I was throwing pretty well. It is tough. Nothing against the guys who came in. They can do their job, but it is a tough way to blow the lead like that.”

Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino gave up five runs on 12 hits in 5 2-3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

NOTES: Arizona recalled LF Peter O‘Brien was 0-for-4 after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday and will be given regular playing time, manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to play close to every day, five out of six, five out of seven,” Hale said. “He’s earned it. We want to see what he can do.” O‘Brien was slashing .330/.356/.670 with a minor league high 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 52 games at Reno. LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Reno to make room for O‘Brien on the roster. ... Arizona RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Reno to start Saturday against Miami. The Diamondbacks, who have 14 outfielders and 11 pitchers, will make a corresponding roster move. ... Miami RF Ichiro Suzkui grounded into a force out as pinch-hitter Friday after getting seven hits in the recent three-game series at Minnesota. Suzuki has 4,251 hits as a professional, 2,973 in the U.S. Pete Rose holds the major league record with 4,526 hits. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who is to start Saturday, has won his last eight decisions, tying LHP Chris Hammond for the franchise record for consecutive victories.