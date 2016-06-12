Rare Bourn homer sparks Diamondbacks surge

PHOENIX -- Michael Bourn’s first home run in 197 games broke up Jose Fernandez’s perfect game Saturday, and his Arizona teammates took it from there.

Bourn’s homer with two outs in the sixth inning triggered a spurt of five straight hits and a four-run inning, leading the Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Saturday.

“To be honest with you, I‘m never thinking about hitting a home run,” said Bourn, whose last homer came on July 5, 2014.

“I just run into them. It has been awhile. I had a goose egg last year. I was able to get one, and it felt good. I was able to get the barrel to it and let his velocity take care of the rest.”

After Bourn homered, Jean Segura singled to center and scored on Jake Lamb’s double to the fence in right-center field to tie the game at 2.

Paul Goldschmidt singled to center to drive in Lamb, and David Peralta tripled to the fence in left-center field to drive in Goldschmidt for a 4-2 lead.

“‘Goldy’ and I were talking after that inning ... that’s probably the best half-inning we’ve had all year,” Lamb said.

“I was kind of joking when that inning started. I learned over to Archie (Bradley) and said he’s got a perfect game going. It was kind of that vibe in the dugout. It was nice to get it out. That’s a huge win against a guy like that.”

Chris Herrmann homered in the seventh inning to make it 5-2, and the Diamondbacks (27-37) beat Fernandez to cap a week that began when they gave NL 2015 Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta his first loss of the season Sunday.

Fernandez (9-3) gave up more runs in a span of five batters (four) than he had in his previous 46 innings (three). He struck out eight and did not walk a batter while having an eight-start winning streak broken.

“Michael got the fastball and turned it around and it changed the whole game,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

“He picked a real good time against a real good pitcher who had really good stuff tonight.”

Right-hander Zack Godley (1-0) gave up two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked three. Godley was promoted from Triple-A Reno to make the spot start.

Marcell Ozuna homered in the eighth inning to bring the Marlins (32-30) within two, at 5-3.

Brad Ziegler pitched around two singles to open the ninth inning for his 12th save of the season and 40th in a row, the longest active streak in the majors.

Martin Prado had four of the Marlins’ nine hits, and J.T. Realmuto homered for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Fernandez struck out six of the first 17 batters he faced before Bourn homered.

Realmuto’s third homer of the season with two outs in the fourth inning made it 2-0.

Fernandez retired the first 17 batters he faced while striking out six, two on fastballs in the first inning and two on curveballs against the top of the order in the fourth. He threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of the first 17 before Bourn’s homer.

“It was a pitch, low in the strike zone, he put a good swing on it,” Fernandez said of the home run ball.

“Segura hit a good pitch. Lamb, I threw a change up and he hit it. Goldschmidt a breaking ball and he hit it. It happens. That is baseball. This game is perfect. I love it.”

NOTES: Arizona SS/OF Chris Owings was placed on the disabled list Saturday when RHP Zack Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make the start. Owings (left foot plantar faciitis) had not played since being removed from Sunday’s game at the Cubs. ... Miami RHP A.J. Ramos converted his 19th straight save in an 8-6 victory at Arizona on Friday, setting a franchise record for consecutive saves to begin a season. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (finger) is to make a rehab start for Class A Visalia on Tuesday before possibly returning to the starting rotation, manager Chip Hale said. ... Arizona celebrated Native American recognition day Saturday. ... Marlins left-hander Chris Hammond won eight consecutive starts in 1993. ... Arizona selected Coastal Carolina OF Connor Owings, Chris Owings’ younger brother in the 34th round of the draft. Connor was the Big South player of the year. He was born with a kidney disorder and doctors believe he will need a kidney transplant at some point. His mother is to be his donor.