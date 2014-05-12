Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

Two teams coming off disappointing series meet for the second time this month when the Miami Marlins visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in the opener of a three-game set. Miami won at San Diego on Thursday for its ninth victory in 10 games - including two against the Dodgers - before dropping the next three contests. Los Angeles managed only one triumph in four games against rival San Francisco over the weekend and has lost seven of its last 10 overall.

The Dodgers gave up 18 runs in a trio of games at Miami from May 2-4, but Dan Haren - Monday’s starter - did not pitch in the series. Tom Koehler, who shut out Los Angeles over seven innings in a victory on May 2, will oppose Haren. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton enters with a career-best 13-game hitting streak and 23-year-old standout Yasiel Puig has hit safely in 11 consecutive contests for the Dodgers.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (4-1, 2.68)

Koehler was brilliant in his last two starts, tossing 15 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out nine. The first of those outings was against the Dodgers, whom he limited to three hits while striking out four in a 6-3 victory. Koehler has received a total of four runs of support in his two losses and two no-decisions.

Haren, who told reporters his back was sorer than usual after giving up three runs in six innings at Washington on Wednesday in his first loss, has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all seven of his starts. The 33-year-old Pepperdine product is 1-6 with a 3.81 ERA in nine career starts against Miami. Stanton (4-for-10) and Christian Yelich (3-for-5) each have homered versus Haren.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins have the best home record in the major leagues at 17-5 but also own the worst road mark (3-13).

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who leads the team with 27 RBIs, went 0-for-11 in the previous series against Miami and is 3-for-36 over his last nine contests.

3. Miami 3B Casey McGehee has collected 15 of his 25 RBIs with two outs and is batting .429 with two down and runners in scoring position.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Dodgers 2