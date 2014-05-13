Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Miami Marlins have to move forward without 21-year-old ace Jose Fernandez, who was placed on the disabled list Monday with what could be a season-ending right elbow injury. The Marlins send Jacob Turner to the mound Tuesday to try lift their spirits and snap a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer helped the Dodgers take the opener of the three-game series 6-5 on Monday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Marlins did not announce MRI results for Fernandez, who was slated to pitch Wednesday, and the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year returned to Miami to be examined further. The Marlins will look for more players to step up like slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who boasts a career-best 14-game hitting streak and leads the majors with 42 RBIs. The Dodgers need to get on a roll at home, where they are only 8-12.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (0-1, 2.80)

Turner rebounded from a rough start, after missing a month with a shoulder injury, by holding San Diego to one run over six innings in a no-decision last Thursday. The 22-year-old was knocked around by the Dodgers on May 3, yielding six runs and nine hits in four frames. Dee Gordon was 3-for-3 and Puig homered 10 days ago against Turner, who is 0-0 in two career starts versus Los Angeles.

Beckett gave up four runs and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings versus Miami on May 2 to drop to 0-2 in two career starts against his former team. The 14-year veteran has allowed two or fewer runs in four of six starts and 25 total hits in 35 1/3 innings. Garrett Jones is 5-for-6 with three doubles and a homer against Beckett, who was 15-8 in his last season with the Miami franchise in 2005.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Andre Ethier had an RBI single Monday and is batting .378 in his career (70-185) against the Marlins.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich, who grew up near Los Angeles, has homered in consecutive games and scored three times Monday.

3. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp has collected 1,065 hits, 590 runs, 162 homers and 570 RBIs in the first 1,000 games of his career.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Marlins 3