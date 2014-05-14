Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ talented offense is starting to warm up and Yasiel Puig is taking a lead role with 22 hits and 16 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak. Puig looks to stay hot as the Dodgers go for their first home series sweep of the season when they face the struggling Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Los Angeles has produced 23 runs the last four games -- including three wins -- while the Marlins will try to break a five-game losing streak and improve their 3-15 road record.

Puig belted a three-run homer Monday and had a pair of hits and an RBI in the 7-1 victory Tuesday in front of 50.349 fans on his bobblehead night. Miami ace Jose Fernandez was slated to take the mound in this game, but is instead likely to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton remains on a roll though, boasting a 15-game hitting streak and leading the league with 42 RBIs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Paul Maholm (1-3, 4.71)

DeSclafani, a former University of Florida standout, will be recalled to make his major-league debut. The 24-year-old Freehold, N.J. native was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in eight starts this season at Double-A Jacksonville. DeSclafani, the Marlins’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2013, came to Miami as part of the 12-player deal after the 2012 campaign that sent Jose Reyes and Mark Buehrle to Toronto.

Maholm yielded three runs and nine hits over six innings without getting a no-decision against Miami in a 9-7 defeat 11 days ago. The 31-year-old Mississippi State product has struck out 14 and walked 15, and opponents are batting .286 against him in 36 1/3 innings. Jeff Baker (9-for-23, homer) and Stanton (5-for-9) have hit well against Maholm, who is 6-6 in 14 career starts with a 4.14 ERA versus Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Matt Kemp is starting to warm up with 17 hits in 40 at-bats over his last 11 outings, including 3-for-7 in the series.

2. Miami C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 0-for-19 on the current road trip with 10 strikeouts after coming in batting .299.

3. Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon, who was 9-for-15 with four steals in the series at Miami from May 2-4, went 1-for-7 the last two days without adding to his league-high 24 stolen bases.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Marlins 4