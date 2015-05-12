Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers vie for their fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday, when they host the Miami Marlins in the middle contest of their three-game series. Los Angeles came out on the winning end of a roller-coaster ninth inning in Monday’s opener as Scott Van Slyke trumped Christian Yelich’s two-run homer in the top of the frame with a three-run blast in the bottom half for a 5-3 triumph.

It was the Dodgers’ fifth straight win in their own ballpark as they improved to a major league-best 14-2 at home. Michael Morse collected three of the nine hits by the Marlins, who fell to 3-5 on their 10-game road trip. Steve Cishek suffered his third blown save of the season - and second in as many days, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk after retiring the first batter he faced in the ninth. Dee Gordon, who was the centerpiece of an offseason trade between the teams, had his 13-game hitting streak come to an end as he went 0-for-4 with a walk.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (0-0, 1.59)

Haren posted his third straight victory Thursday, when he allowed two runs over seven innings at San Francisco. The 34-year-old has been an excellent addition to Miami’s staff, as he has yielded two runs or fewer in five of his six outings. Haren, who spent last season with Los Angeles before coming over in the trade involving Gordon, is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 18 career games (17 starts) against his former team.

Bolsinger was brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his second start of the season. The 27-year-old allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings at San Francisco on April 23 but did not factor in the decision. Bolsinger, who never has faced Miami, has posted a 2-0 record and 1.42 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 19 frames at Oklahoma City this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon, whose major league-leading average dipped to .425, had been held hitless only three times in 29 games this season prior to Monday.

2. Cuban INF Hector Olivera, who signed a six-year contract with the Dodgers in March, is expected to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday for a physical.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton went hitless in four at-bats Monday to fall to 4-for-29 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Dodgers 2