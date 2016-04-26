Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Miami Marlins vie for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they continue their four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Miami began its 10-game road trip with a pair of losses at San Francisco but posted a one-run victory in the series finale and did the same Monday in manager Don Mattingly’s return to Los Angeles.

Giancarlo Stanton is beginning to heat up after a 3-for-22 stretch over six games, recording five hits — two home runs — in seven at-bats in the two victories. Los Angeles fell to 4-3 at Dodger Stadium this season as it kicked off a seven-game homestand but lost for just the second time in six overall contests. Adrian Gonzalez, Chase Utley and Corey Seager likely will return to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out the opener against Miami southpaw Wei-Yin Chen. The trio of left-handed hitters came on later in the contest and went a combined 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after going 15-for-40 with two homers and 12 RBIs in a three-game series at Colorado over the weekend.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-2, 4.80 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 1.50)

Koehler is coming off his first win of the season, a triumph over Washington on Thursday in which he allowed just one run over five innings. The 29-year-old native New Yorker yielded only two hits and issued just one walk after surrendering 17 hits and six free passes in 10 frames over his first two outings. Koehler has made five career starts against Los Angeles, going 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA.

Kershaw settled for a no-decision at Atlanta on Thursday despite giving up just one run and striking out 10 in eight innings. However, the 28-year-old three-time NL Cy Young Award winner did yield 10 hits — his total in 22 frames over his first three starts of the year. Kershaw is 5-2 with one shutout, a 1.91 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in eight career turns against Miami, limiting the club to a .181 batting average in the process.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers optioned LHP Luis Avilan to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game and activated RHP Louis Coleman, who struck out two in one inning of relief in his return from the bereavement list.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado, whose wife gave birth to a girl Friday, is expected to return from the paternity list Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford (back), who went 4-for-11 on his rehab assignment, likely will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Marlins 2