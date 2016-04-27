Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Miami Marlins attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to four games when they continue their four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Miami posted a 6-3 victory Tuesday on the strength of a five-run sixth inning to improve to 3-2 on its 10-game road trip and 2-0 in Don Mattingly’s return to the city in which he managed from 2011-15.

Giancarlo Stanton is on a bit of a tear, going 6-for-12 with six RBIs during the winning streak while homering in each contest. Los Angeles squandered a 3-0 lead Tuesday and fell to 4-4 at Dodger Stadium as it has dropped the first two contests of its seven-game homestand. The Dodgers would love to see Adrian Gonzalez break out of his slump at home, as he is 0-for-11 over his last four contests at Dodger Stadium while owning a 10-game hitting streak on the road. Los Angeles is hoping Scott Kazmir can overcome his health issues as he squares off Wednesday against Miami’s Justin Nicolino, who will be making his season debut.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2015: 5-4, 4.01 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (1-1, 6.63)

Nicolino is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday and take the rotation spot of Jarred Cosart, who was optioned to the Zephyrs. The 24-year-old Nicolino made his major-league debut last season, allowing 72 hits and 20 walks with 23 strikeouts in 74 innings over 12 starts. The native of Florida faced Los Angeles in his second career outing on June 26 and suffered the loss after surrendering five runs and six hits in four frames.

Kazmir has struggled since allowing one hit over six scoreless innings in his season debut, yielding 14 runs and 20 hits over his next three starts while working five frames or fewer in each outing. The 32-year-old Texan has been experiencing discomfort in the area where his left thumb and wrist meet since spring training but is attempting to battle through it. Kazmir has made four career starts against Miami, going 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Carl Crawford (back) went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday after being activated from the 15-day disabled list while RHP Zach Lee was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. Stanton is looking to equal the longest home-run streak of his career, which he set from Aug. 14-17, 2011.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes a pair of three-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Marlins 2