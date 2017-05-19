Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers likely will be without one of their key run producers Friday as they continue their four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins, who have lost four in a row and 18 of their last 22. Justin Turner is batting .379 with 17 RBIs but might be headed to the disabled list after exiting Los Angeles' 7-2 victory on Thursday in the seventh inning with a strained right hamstring that left him in considerable pain.

Turner’s injury was the lone sour note of the night as the Dodgers welcomed back Adrian Gonzalez, who made his return after landing on the disabled list for the first time in his career on May 5 with elbow and back pain. Logan Forsythe (foot) is on a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated as soon as Sunday for the Dodgers, who were 1-6 against Miami last season. The Marlins’ depleted starting rotation took another step back Thursday as Edinson Volquez fell to 0-6 after allowing five runs over six innings. One bright spot has been the play of Justin Bour, who homered in the loss and has gone 21-for-56 with six home runs and 16 RBIs since April 30.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (4-0, 2.27)

Recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to make his season debut against Atlanta on Sunday, Nicolino earned another start after allowing one run over six strong innings. The 25-year-old appeared in 18 games (13 starts) for Miami last year, going 3-6 with a 4.99 ERA. Nicolino turned in a stellar outing in his only previous start against the Dodgers on April 27, 2016, allowing two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the Marlins’ 2-0 victory.

Wood recorded his third straight win with another stellar outing Saturday at Colorado, tossing six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. “He’s commanding the ball, he’s changing speeds, he’s throwing his three pitches at any time and he’s on a nice roll,” Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-20 with five strikeouts against Wood, who has gone 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 11 career games (eight starts) versus Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. A Southern California native, Stanton has batted .324 with nine home runs at Dodger Stadium.

2. The Dodgers optioned OF Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Gonzalez.

3. The Marlins placed RHP Tom Koehler on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right shoulder bursitis.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Marlins 3