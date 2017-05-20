Preview: Marlins at Dodgers

Chris Taylor spent the first three weeks of the season in the minors, but he’s quickly become an invaluable player for the surging Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor figures to be in the lineup again Saturday as Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Miami Marlins, who have lost five in a row and 19 of their last 23.

The 26-year-old Taylor went 3-for-4 with a solo homer from the leadoff spot in Friday’s 7-1 win and likely will receive steady playing time over the next week after third baseman Justin Turner landed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Logan Forsythe (foot) will fill in at third when he returns on Tuesday, with Taylor and Chase Utley sharing time at second base. Miami turned in another sluggish performance Friday, but both benches cleared in the ninth inning after Ross Stripling threw behind Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Miami's Justin Bour homered for the second straight game and has gone 22-for-60 with seven blasts and 17 RBIs since April 30.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urías (0-1, 3.43)

Straily exited Tuesday’s game against Houston with a bruised right forearm after tossing five scoreless innings but was able to maintain his regular routine in advance of Saturday’s start. The 28-year-old is winless in his last six starts but has worked at least five frames in each outing. Straily last faced the Dodgers while with Cincinnati on May 25, 2016, allowing three runs with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

After posting a 1.06 ERA in his first three starts of the season, Urias allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings in Sunday’s 9-6 loss at Colorado. The 20-year-old, who is making his first career start against the Marlins, owns a 3-0 record and 2.54 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) at Dodger Stadium. Urias has posted a 2-1 record and 2.30 ERA with 39 strikeouts against 19 walks over his last 10 appearances (nine starts) dating back to last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig exited Friday’s game with lower back tightness and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Miami RHP David Phelps has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 appearances covering 10 innings.

3. The Dodgers recalled OF Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Marlins 3