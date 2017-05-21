In case anyone forgot, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton reminded everyone Saturday about his great affinity for Dodger Stadium. Stanton looks to add to his gaudy career numbers at Chavez Ravine in Sunday’s series finale against Los Angeles, which had its three-game winning streak come to an end with Saturday’s 10-6 loss.

A native of Southern California, Stanton contributed three doubles and three RBIs in Saturday’s victory and has a lifetime average of .325 with nine home runs at Dodger Stadium. Rookie J.T. Riddle continued to impress by going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Marlins, who snapped their five-game losing streak but still have lost 19 of their last 24. Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig missed Saturday’s game due to lower back soreness but was available to pinch-hit and could return to the starting lineup as soon as Sunday. The Dodgers have received a spark over the last two weeks from Yasmani Grandal, who has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games - batting .396 with one homer and 13 RBIs over that stretch.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Vance Worley (2016: 2-2, 3.53 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (3-1, 4.15)

Worley is making his season debut after being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans, where he went 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA in eight starts covering 44 2/3 innings. The California native spent last year with Baltimore, making four starts and 31 relief appearances. Worley is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Dodgers and could remain in Miami's rotation with a solid outing on Sunday.

McCarthy is looking to bounce back from his worst start of the campaign on Monday, when he allowed a season-high six runs over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. The 33-year-old was making his first start in 15 days after landing on the disabled list with a separated left shoulder. McCarthy is facing Miami for the first time since 2013 and owns a 1-5 record and 2.43 ERA in nine career starts against National League East opponents.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LF Cody Bellinger has belted a team-high nine home runs in just 24 games.

2. Miami RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Worley.

3. Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe (foot) is expected to be activated from the disabled list for Tuesday’s series opener against St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Marlins 4