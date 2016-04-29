Marlins 5, Dodgers 3

LOS ANGELES -- Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto homered, and the Miami Marlins earned their first four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 victory Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

A three-run, seventh-inning rally boosted the Marlins, who won their fifth in a row.

Dee Gordon’s RBI single to left initiated the comeback, plating Realmuto to knot the score at 2 with two outs in the seventh. That chased Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda, who wound up charged with a season-high four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Maeda (3-1) allowed just one run in his previous four starts covering 25 1/3 innings.

Pedro Baez relieved Maeda, and he served up a run-scoring single to Martin Prado for a 3-2 Miami edge. A balk by Baez scored Gordon to put the Marlins up by two.

In the bottom of the seventh, Los Angeles pinch hitter Justin Turner got a leadoff base hit and Chase Utley was hit by a pitch from reliever Kyle Barraclough with one out. After Corey Seager struck out, Adrian Gonzalez hit a grounder to second baseman Gordon, who booted it for an error. However, first baseman Justin Bour threw out Utley, who was heading for third before retreating to second, to end the inning.

Stanton led off the eighth with his seventh home run of the season and his 13th career dinger against the Dodgers, depositing a shot to right-center to push the margin to 5-2.

Miami’s Jose Fernandez (2-2) struck out eight and walked three, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. Closer A.J. Ramos surrendered a run and two hits in the ninth before recording his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Prado collected three hits for Miami (10-11), and Realmuto had two.

Seager and Turner both had two hits for Los Angeles (12-11).

In the first, Utley led off with a single and Yasmani Grandal lined an one-out RBI double off the wall in center for a 1-0 Dodgers lead. Yasiel Puig followed by blooping an infield single just past the mound that Gordon was unable to reach. That brought home Seager for a 2-0 advantage.

Realmuto hammered a Maeda fastball for a solo homer to right-center to cut the deficit in half with two outs in the second. It was Realmuto’s second home run of the season.

NOTES: Both clubs have fared better on the road so far than at home. The Marlins own an 8-4 road record; they are 2-7 at home. The Dodgers are 4-6 at home, 8-5 at visiting ballparks. ... Miami LF Christian Yelich, a Southern California native, has recorded a hit in 11 of the team’s 12 road games. He went 1-for-4 on Thursday. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley (0-1, 5.12 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Zach Davis (0-2, 9.72 ERA) as Miami visits Milwaukee on Friday to open a three-game series. At Dodger Stadium on Friday, San Diego Padres RHP Cesar Vargas (0-0, 1.80 ERA) clashes with Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (1-2, 6.00 ERA) to kick off a three-game set.