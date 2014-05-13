EditorsNote: update2: Adds other media reports in third graf

Marlins await MRI results on Fernandez’s elbow

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Redmond wouldn’t speculate, but it was clear the Miami Marlins manager was apprehensive about the status of his ace, Jose Fernandez.

Fernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a right elbow sprain. The right-hander had an MRI exam performed earlier Monday by Neal ElAttrache, who serves as the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers, before flying back to Miami, where he will be examined by the club’s doctors. Results of the MRI won’t be known for a few days, Redmond said.

Multiple media outlets reported that the Marlins believe Fernandez needs season-ending surgery.

Fernandez was scheduled to pitch Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series between the Marlins and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

“We’re going to take care of him and try to take every precaution necessary,” Redmond said. “He said he had discomfort, so we immediately are going to get him treatment and the rest he needs.”

Redmond said Fernandez (4-2, 2.44 ERA), the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year, told him he felt discomfort in the elbow after he went five innings and allowed six runs (five earned) in a loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

“This guy is a dynamic player and (has) been a huge lift and huge spark to our team, and we just hope everything goes well and that he just has to take a little bit of a break,” Redmond said.

Asked how concerned he was if the right-hander might need Tommy John surgery, Redmond said, “I think you’re always concerned when you start talking elbows. That’s just something that we have to wait to find out, but I think we’re always concerned about that with pitchers. It’s a fine line when guys start getting hurt, especially a player of his caliber, so it’s a big blow.”

Redmond said Fernandez felt ill before his start in San Diego, apparently the result of an upset stomach, but the manager said it was unconnected to the elbow injury. That occurred during the game, Redmond believes.

“I just knew he wasn’t feeling good. He hit 97 (mph) in that game,” Redmond said. “Like I said, I wasn’t made aware that there was anything wrong with him except feeling ill before the game until after the game.”

Redmond hadn’t picked a pitcher to start Wednesday’s game. Left-handed reliever Dan Jennings was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to replace Fernandez on the club’s roster.