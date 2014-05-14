Marlins lose game, RHP Fernandez

LOS ANGELES -- A fifth consecutive defeat and confirmation that ace Jose Fernandez was done for the season created a somber tone in the Miami Marlins’ clubhouse Tuesday night.

Five runs in the sixth inning sparked the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-1 victory over the Marlins before a crowd of 50,349 at Dodger Stadium, but that setback seemed minor compared to the announcement that Fernandez has a right ulnar collateral ligament tear. Season-ending surgery was recommended.

“I think again the confirmation that we all obviously didn’t want (to hear) is a big blow,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Even a bigger blow for all of us, for the team, for the organization, for him. We’ll see where it goes from here. I know he’s going through some tough decisions, but we know at the end of the day he’ll get himself fixed up and get (himself) back as soon as he can.”

Marlins officials said Fernandez was considering his options, but it appears he will opt for Tommy John surgery in the near future. The recovery time normally ranges from 12 to 18 months.

“He’ll be back full strength next year,” Dodgers pitcher Josh Beckett said. “That’s the one good thing about that surgery is, for the most part, people come back. Obviously, they’re going to miss him and his leadership and what he brings to the ballpark.”

Shortstop Hanley Ramirez’s two-run double ignited the five-run outburst in the sixth as the Dodgers (22-19) pulled away from the Marlins (20-20). Los Angeles can sweep the three-game series with a win Wednesday.

For Beckett, the win ended a string of 14 consecutive starts without a win. Beckett (1-1) allowed one run, which was unearned, on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He captured his first victory since Sept. 30, 2012, when he beat the Colorado Rockies. Beckett missed much of last season, having season-ending surgery in July to remove a rib in an effort to relieve pressure on his nerves caused by thoracic outlet syndrome.

However, he is back on top of his game this season, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

“He could have won every game he’s pitched,” Mattingly said. “It’s good to see him get a win.”

In the sixth, Ramirez drove in second baseman Dee Gordon and right fielder Yasiel Puig with a double to left off Miami starter Jacob Turner, jump-starting the Dodgers’ offense. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez followed with an RBI double to right, scoring Ramirez for a 3-0 advantage.

Center fielder Matt Kemp’s single to left scored Gonzalez and chased Turner. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 5-0 Los Angeles lead.

Jacob Turner (0-1), who hasn’t won in 16 starts, gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one on 73 pitches (48 strikes).

“Obviously, you have to look at the mistakes you made and try to correct those the next time out,” Turner said.

Puig, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, has a career-high 13-game hitting streak. He had an RBI double in the seventh. Catcher Drew Butera’s run-scoring single in the eighth capped the scoring for Los Angeles.

Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning. Stanton also chased down Justin Turner’s line drive at the wall in the sixth to save a run.

The Marlins scored their lone run in the seventh when center fielder Marcell Ozuna’s sacrifice fly to right scored first baseman Garrett Jones, who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball by Butera.

NOTES: Miami RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his major league debut against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He will replace injured RHP Jose Fernandez in the rotation, and he will face Dodgers LHP Paul Maholm (1-3, 4.71 ERA) in the series finale. ... Miami’s 11-game road swing, which concludes with a four-game set beginning Thursday in San Francisco against the Giants, is the club’s longest of the season. ... Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. The Dodgers will evaluate Ryu on Wednesday and determine when he will make a rehab start. . ... 3B Juan Uribe probably will return to the starting lineup when the Dodgers begin a three-game series Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Los Angeles C A.J. Ellis, out since early April after knee surgery, could return to the lineup either Wednesday against the Marlins or Friday against the Diamondbacks.