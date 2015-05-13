EditorsNote: rewords sixth graf

Dodgers defeat Marlins for fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- Giancarlo Stanton registered the longest and hardest hits, but the Los Angeles Dodgers made all of the noise in a romp over the Miami Marlins.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick and right fielder Andre Ethier homered, and the Dodgers buried the Marlins 11-1 before 49,628 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez stroked an RBI double in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games as the Dodgers (22-10) won their fifth in a row and improved to 15-2 at home. Ethier had a career-tying five-hit performance, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs.

Kendrick went 4-for-5 as Los Angeles earned a season-high 21 hits to only five for Miami. Third baseman Alex Guerrero, left fielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Yasmani Grandal drove in two runs apiece.

“We just got pitches to hit and we didn’t miss tonight,” said Kendrick, whose four were a season high. “We got some balls out over the middle. Andre had a great night, (Van Slyke) had a great night. It just seemed like a lot of guys, with men on, got the job done, especially after the first couple of innings.”

Bolsinger (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Tuesday, allowed a run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. One of the five hits, though, was a mammoth home run served up to Stanton, the Marlins right fielder, who launched the ball off an estimated 478 feet off the canopy in the left-field pavilion.

Stanton’s eighth home run this season was the sixth ever hit all the way out of Dodger Stadium. The only other batters to knock balls out of Chavez Ravine were Willie Stargell (twice), Mark McGwire and Mike Piazza.

“You just have to look back and say ‘That’s awesome,'” Bolsinger said.

Said Marlins manager Mike Redmond, “He crushed that ball. He’s hit a couple like that in batting practice the last couple of days. He hammered that thing. I just wished we could have tacked on a few more.”

Instead, Bolsinger and the Dodgers bullpen silenced the Marlins the rest of the way. They got plenty of support from the Dodgers offense, which knocked around Marlins starter Dan Haren. Haren (4-2), dealt by the Dodgers to Miami in a multi-player offseason trade, surrendered six runs on 11 hits in only 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none on 80 pitches (55 strikes).

Haren took a Kendrick line drive off his left arm in the first inning, but shook it off and continued to pitch.

“I think he was fine,” Redmond said. “I‘m sure he was sore, but this was a tough lineup and they grinded him out and made him work. They just got him tonight.”

The Marlins (15-19) lost their third straight.

Kendrick led off the third with his fourth home run, driving the first pitch from Haren into the seats in right for a solo shot and tying the score at 1.

“Just trying to be aggressive early. He made a mistake, left it up and I just swung at it,” Kendrick said.

Ethier gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead with a leadoff solo homer in the fourth.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the fifth to chase Haren. Third baseman Alex Guerrero’s RBI double initiated the outburst followed by Grandal’s two-run single and Van Slyke’s run-scoring double for a 6-1 advantage.

“Just got up there and trying to get the right pitches to hit,” said Ethier, who had his first five-hit game since 2008, when he did so against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Me and Van Slyke had a tall task there, hitting seventh and eighth. We were trying to figure out ways to get this thing going and flip the lineup over. We were just trying to have quality at-bats and keep this thing moving.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Steve Cishek lost his role as closer after blowing saves in consecutive games, including Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers in which Cishek gave up walk-off, three-run homer to OF Scott Van Slyke. Cishek (1-3, 10.32 ERA) is 3-for-7 in save opportunities. Manager Mike Redmond will utilize RHP A.J. Ramos, LHP Mike Dunn and RHP Bryan Morris in a closer-by-committee approach. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig will be shut down from the majority of baseball-related activities to help him recover from a strained hamstring, which he aggravated over the weekend during a rehab appearance. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (1-3, 3.67 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias (3-0, 2.13 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.