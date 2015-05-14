Stanton carries Marlins to win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Miami Marlins ended their most recent losing streak by doing something only two other teams have accomplished this season.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs, including two with a seventh-inning single to lead a three-run rally that gave the Marlins a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night in front of 38,316 at Dodger Stadium.

“That was huge for, one, not to get swept and, two, to come back,” Stanton said of the victory that broke the Marlins’ three-game losing streak and gave the Dodgers just their third home loss this year.

Second baseman Dee Gordon went 4-for-5, hit two doubles and scored two runs as he raised his average to .426, the best in the major leagues.

Gordon was playing his first series against his former teammates. The Dodgers traded him in a seven-player deal to Miami in December.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Gordon said about confronting his former teammates. “It was weird but it was good.”

Right-hander Sam Dyson (2-0) threw only three pitches and induced a double play against the only batter he faced to get the win. Right-hander A.J. Ramos struck out two of the three batters he faced for his first save.

“It worked tonight,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said about his bullpen-by-committee. “The bullpen was outstanding. The key to locking down games is throwing strikes. You can’t get into deep counts and you can’t walk guys. Those are the things we’ve had some trouble with this whole road trip.”

The Marlins began the top of the seventh inning by using five successive singles to score three runs that nullified a 4-2 deficit. Third baseman Martin Prado singled with the bases loaded to bring shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria home. Stanton followed with his two-run single that scored pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki and Gordon to put the visitors ahead.

Miami sent nine batters to the plate in the seventh in chasing right-hander Carlos Frias and two relievers. Left-hander Adam Liberatore (0-1), the second of the Dodgers’ three relievers that inning, conceded hits to the only two batters he faced. But both runners scored, giving him the loss.

“I thought we did a nice job of grinding out their pitching,” Redmond said. “We made them use a lot of guys and we were able to keep the line moving.”

Los Angeles put the potential tying run on base in the eighth when second baseman Howie Kendrick doubled down the right-field line with two out. But first baseman Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end both the inning and his 11-game hitting streak.

In his six-plus innings, Frias induced nine groundouts and collected five strikeouts while allowing three runs, six hits, a walk and a wild pitch.

The Dodgers rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the fifth.

After right fielder Andre Ethier walked, shortstop Enrique Hernandez propelled a 96 mph fastball from right-hander Jarred Cosart into the left-field stands for his first home run of the season. Two batters later, center fielder Joc Pederson added his 10th homer, a solo drive about one-third of the way up the right-field bleachers.

Los Angeles almost scored the first run in the bottom of the second. Catcher Yasmani Grandal and Ethier walked with two out, then Hernandez lined a single to right field. Third-base coach Lorenzo Bundy waved Grandal home, but right fielder Giancarlo Stanton threw out Grandal at the plate by a wide margin.

Instead, the Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the third. Gordon led off with a double into left-center field, moved to third base on Prado’s groundout, then scored on Stanton’s groundout.

Miami added a second run in the top of fourth on three consecutive two-out singles. Cosart hit a ground ball up the middle and past a diving Kendrick to bring catcher J.T. Realmuto home.

The Dodgers narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth and would have tied the score in that inning had their challenge of an umpire’s call succeeded.

Kendrick began the bottom of the fourth with a fly ball to right field. Stanton charged and slid to make a one-handed catch, but Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly believed Stanton trapped the ball and challenged first-base umpire Jerry Layne’s call, which video replay upheld. Mattingly argued and was automatically ejected.

“When you show it on the big screen and you see the ball bounce, you just know that it’s going to be overturned,” Mattingly said. “When it’s not, it’s frustrating. It’s not worth talking about but it did cost us a run.”

Had the challenge succeeded, Kendrick would have scored on a two-out triple by left fielder Alex Guerrero, who came home on a wild pitch.

Cosart left the game in the sixth with a tight right hamstring after an awkward follow-through. In 5 1/3 innings, the right-hander allowed four runs, five hits, two walks and a wild pitch while striking out four.

NOTES: Miami reportedly ended negotiations with free-agent RHP Rafael Soriano. Soriano, 35, compiled 32 saves last year for the Washington Nationals and had amassed 117 the past three seasons. The Marlins removed RHP Steve Cishek as their closer after he allowed a game-deciding home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to Los Angeles Dodgers LF Scott Van Slyke on Monday night. ... Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his sixth and final rehabilitation appearance at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night. Jansen could be activated from the disabled list this weekend.