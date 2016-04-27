Marlins rally past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Giancarlo Stanton continued to make himself at home at Dodger Stadium.

Stanton homered for the third straight game, and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 6-3 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night before 41,102.

Kershaw limited the Marlins to a second-inning triple by Marcell Ozuna, retiring 15 of the game’s 16 batters, before the Marlins (8-11), who won their third consecutive contest, tagged him for five runs in the sixth inning.

“He was dominating early,” said Stanton, who was born in nearby Panorama and played high school baseball in the L.A. area. “You get the sense that he’s going to take this game with him and call it a night. But how quickly we turned things around like that is always a plus.”

Kershaw (2-1) gave up a season-high five runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings for the Dodgers (12-9), who fell for the second night in a row to the Marlins. Kershaw also hit a batter. At the plate, the Dodgers’ ace drove in one of the team’s three runs.

“That’s a tough one to let get away. We had a 3-0 lead and my job is to keep it and I didn’t do my job,” said Kershaw, who hadn’t given up five runs in an inning since he served up five to the Colorado Rockies on May 10, 2015.

“Nothing really felt different, they got some hits strung together and I gotta do a better job limiting the damage.”

Martin Prado initiated the comeback, singling home pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas before Christian Yelich drove in Dee Gordon to cut the Dodgers’ margin to one in the sixth.

Stanton followed with a three-run blast to center off a Kershaw fastball for a 5-3 Miami edge.

“You just make an adjustment,” said Stanton, who homered off Dodger starter Ross Stripling on Monday. Stanton has a .319 batting average and 29 RBIs in 31 games at Chavez Ravine.

“(Kershaw) was dominating, he was using his off-speed very effectively, so that’s our job to adjust to that and get some runs.”

Said Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who is 2-0 against his old club, “When you’re getting power like that there in the middle of your order that’s huge.”

It was Stanton’s sixth homer of the season, his second ever off Kershaw and the 12th of his career against the Dodgers. Eight of those have occurred at Dodger Stadium.

“I missed my spot to Stanton and that’s what he does, makes you pay for stuff like that,” Kershaw said. “That, some two-strike hits, everything you’re not supposed to do I did that inning. It just kind of happened in a row, it happens quick.”

The sudden strike also caught Dodgers manager Dave Roberts off guard.

“The first five innings you think he’s going to throw a shutout the way he was throwing the baseball, commanding it, and was in complete control, but it turned quickly,” Roberts said.

Miami starter Tom Koehler allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, but walked four in five innings. Koehler (2-2), who struck out three, also threw two wild pitches. Relievers Craig Breslow, Bryan Morris, Kyle Barraclough and A.J. Ramos combined for four scoreless innings. Ramos recorded his fifth save in five opportunities.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto had a run-scoring single in the eighth for the Marlins.

Ichiro Suzuki, who pinch-hit in the eighth, laced a single to left to tie Frank Robinson (2,943) for 33rd on Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list.

The Dodgers scored two runs in the first inning without getting a hit. Chase Utley, who led off with a walk, advanced to second on a walk to Justin Turner, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Realmuto with one out.

Another wild pitch allowed Turner to score for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Kershaw lined an RBI double to center to score Carl Crawford for a 3-0 advantage.

NOTES: Marlins OF Christian Yelich has hit safely in all 10 of the club’s road games. Yelich tied a season-high with three hits Tuesday. ... The Dodgers activated OF Carl Crawford (lower back soreness) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned RHP Zach Lee to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Miami LHP Chris Narveson, who was designated for assignment last week, was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans after clearing waivers. ... LHP Justin Nicolino will be recalled from New Orleans to start Wednesday’s contest against Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir (1-1, 6.63 ERA). Nicolino will replace RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 7.98 ERA) in the rotation. Cosart was sent down to Triple-A, and Miami activated 3B Martin Prado from the paternity list.