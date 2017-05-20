Homers back Wood as Dodgers rout Marlins

LOS ANGELES -- Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly pointed fingers at his former employer, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers pleaded innocence and believed the Marlins initiated a ninth-inning confrontation between the two clubs.

Alex Wood threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and the Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor, Brett Eibner and Cody Bellinger homered for the Dodgers (25-18), who captured their third straight victory. Taylor, who was 3-for-4, fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Wood (5-0) allowed six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

"I feel good. I talk about it every fifth day that it seems like the consistency has been there," said Wood, who has a 1.88 ERA during the last nine games, seven of them starts. "I threw a few bad (pitches) tonight but overall I feel like my fastball command was pretty good tonight and made some pitches when we needed to."

Eibner, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Friday, was hit by a pitch from reliever AJ Ramos in the eighth. Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling's first pitch in the ninth sailed behind leadoff batter Giancarlo Stanton, who took offense and started walking toward Stripling. Players from both clubs charged the field.

"Just the first pitch of the inning, fastball in and it got away from me," Stripling said. "Obviously, things got heated. That kind of stuff happens in baseball. Everyone comes out and supports your teammates and get back in the dugouts and keep playing."

Stripling, Mattingly and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren were ejected.

Mattingly said he became upset that the Dodgers were swinging at 3-0 pitches with a five-run lead. He also became angered with Geren.

"Pretty self-explanatory," said Mattingly, who managed Los Angeles two seasons ago before parting ways and joining the Marlins. "When Geren is out there yelling at my guys he's going to have to go through me. We're not going to have that. When he wants to yell and scream at our guys then he's going to have to go with me."

Ramos denied he was throwing at Eibner, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

"I hadn't been on the mound in five days. The ball was going all over the place, didn't have the control I wanted," Ramos said "Obviously, a frustrated pitch. I tried to throw it low and away but it got away from me. That's it. I wasn't trying to hit him on purpose but I guess they had a problem with that.

"If they've got a problem with it, they can see me before the game, after the game, whenever they want to see me."

Stanton left the locker room without speaking with the media.

Miami first baseman Justin Bour homered off reliever Chris Hatcher following the skirmish to ruin the shutout. J.T. Riddle added a sacrifice fly for the game's final run.

Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Marlins starter Justin Nicolino (0-1) gave up five runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

Bellinger smacked a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth as the Dodgers handed the Marlins (14-27) their fifth consecutive loss and their 19th in the past 23 games.

Austin Barnes' infield single with the bases loaded scored Seager for a 1-0 Los Angeles' edge in the first inning.

Taylor's solo blast to right off a 2-0 pitch from Nicolino to open the third made it 2-0. For Taylor, it was his fifth homer of the season. Enrique Hernandez singled home Seager for a 3-0 advantage in the inning.

In the fourth, Eibner's two-run shot to right increased the margin to 5-0. It was Eibner's second homer of the season.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, who was 0-for-1 with a walk, left the contest at the end of the fourth with lower-back tightness. Puig will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining the injury in Thursday's win over the Marlins. The club recalled Brett Eibner to fill Turner's roster spot. ... Marlins LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis) allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision in a rehab start with Double-A Jacksonville on Friday. ... Miami INF Mike Aviles was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (0-1, 3.43) on Saturday.