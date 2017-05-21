Dodgers can't solve Riddle as Marlins roll

LOS ANGELES -- Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton said a Friday confrontation with the Dodgers as well as the Marlins' recent poor play provided a spark in a Saturday win over Los Angeles.

"It was good. A little wake-up (call). Hello," Stanton said. "For all us and how we've been playing."

J.T. Riddle homered and fell a triple shy of the cycle, helping the Marlins end a five-game skid with a 10-6 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Riddle went 3-for-5 with a career-high four RBIs. The three hits tied his best as a major-leaguer. Stanton finished 3-for-5 with a career-high three doubles and three RBIs to help the Marlins win for only the second time in 12 games.

The Marlins (15-27) used the bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning Friday as motivation Saturday. Miami scored in each of the first five innings and rolled to a 10-0 lead before Los Angeles registered a hit.

"Just fight," said Stanton, the Los Angeles-area native who continued his sizzling hitting at Dodger Stadium, where he has posted a .324 career batting average with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs in 37 games. "Obviously, we all want to win, we're all playing hard, but it's a different world when you're not playing well and things aren't going right."

Marlins starter Dan Straily (2-3) didn't allow a hit until Enrique Hernandez launched a solo home run with two outs in the fifth. Straily fanned eight, walked three and allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

"I was really happy with the first five (innings), and I was very frustrated with myself in that sixth inning," said Straily, who has held the opposition to .164 batting average in nine starts. "I gave up some hits there late and kind of gave them some maximum momentum as I exited. Overall, I felt pretty good about (my start)."

Hernandez, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger homered for the Dodgers (25-19), who got a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Seager and Bellinger accounted for the production in the seventh with back-to-back homers that sliced the deficit to 10-6.

"One-hundred sixty-two games, it's not always going to be pretty," said Bellinger, who has the team lead in homers with nine. He became the fastest Dodger in franchise history to collect nine long balls, doing so in 24 games. He eclipsed the mark set by Yasiel Puig, nine homers in 44 games in 2013.

"We fought back and put together good at-bats down 10-0," Bellinger added. "That's all you can ask for. If we had a couple of more balls go our way, it could have been exciting."

Dodgers starter Julio Urias got knocked around for the second straight start, giving up a career-worst seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Urias walked three and did not record a strikeout.

The Saturday debacle came on the heels of Urias being tagged for six runs on seven hits in the Dodgers' 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies on May 14.

"With Julio, I'm not sure if it's mechanical or what it is, but we've got to figure that out," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who didn't rule out Urias being optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stanton's fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the first inning scored Dee Gordon for a 1-0 Miami lead.

Run-scoring singles by Riddle and Gordon in the second boosted the Marlins to a 3-0 advantage.

Miami tacked on four runs in the third. Stanton's RBI double and a base hit by Justin Bour produced two runs for a five-run edge. Riddle added a two-run double.

Another RBI double by Stanton and a run-scoring single by J.T. Realmuto made it 9-0 in the fourth.

Riddle belted a solo homer in the fifth for a 10-0 lead. For Riddle, it was his second home run of the season.

Hernandez had the Dodgers' first hit off Straily with a solo homer to left-center field with two outs in the fifth. It was the utility man's third homer of the season.

NOTES: Los Angeles Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, 89, was resting comfortably in an area hospital from an unknown ailment, according to the Dodgers. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (lower/mid back tightness), who injured himself in Friday's game, was held out of the game for precautionary reasons. ... Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, who were ejected and in the middle of Friday's confrontation, brought out the lineup cards. ... The Marlins called up RHP Vance Worley and optioned RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to Triple-A New Orleans. Worley will make his season debut Sunday when he opposes Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-1, 4.15 ERA) in the series finale.