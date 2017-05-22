Gonzalez guides Dodgers past sliding Marlins

LOS ANGELES -- Opening Day was officially April 3. However, as far as Adrian Gonzalez is concerned, opening day was May 18.

That was when the veteran Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman returned from his first-ever trip to the disabled list, after 1,833 games in his major league career and a Ripken-esque commitment to playing through ailments. Elbow and back injuries ended that streak.

Gonzalez played in two games before Sunday, when he had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Dodgers to a 6-3 win at Dodger Stadium over the Miami Marlins.

He turned on a high fastball in the first inning to drive in two runs, doubled again in the third and singled home a run with two outs in the fifth. All three hits came with two outs, the sort of contributions Gonzalez has made routinely in his 14-year career.

Gonzalez hit .255 with no homers and 11 RBIs in 29 games before going on the DL on May 5.

"My season started Thursday," he said. "The first month of the season, my back was sore, which means I didn't have any power in my legs. I'm feeling healthy now. My body is definitely better.

"It was good to contribute and find some holes. The first two games this week I was just trying to get back in rhythm. I don't want to miss opportunities to drive in runs. It's what I've come to expect."

Gonzalez's trip to the DL coincided with the recall of rookie Cody Bellinger, who immediately began hitting as if his name were Gonzalez. Now they can join the same lineup and give the Dodgers even more depth than they had at the beginning of the season.

"As good as Cody has been, we do need Adrian to have his professional at-bats and hits," manager Dave Roberts said. "It doesn't matter where I bat Adrian, he usually comes up with men on base and he usually produces. It's great to have him back."

The Dodgers had 12 hits Sunday, seven of them extra-base hits. Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Joc Pederson homered.

Los Angeles has scored six runs or more in each of its past five games. That, even with Justin Turner having just gone on the disabled list and Logan Forsythe, due to return soon, having been out for a month.

The Dodgers' pitching was splendid on Sunday, too. Brandon McCarthy (4-1) retired the first 14 batters he faced and threw six innings of one-run ball, needing only 75 pitches to do so.

"I had a little bit of everything working," McCarthy said. "My command was pretty good. There wasn't a lot of second-guessing myself. I got ahead of the hitters and didn't need to do a lot of thinking.

"You always want to pitch deep, but I had no idea where I was (in terms of pitch count). I'm big on trusting my manager. I don't want to campaign to stay in. He had a good idea of the situations."

McCarthy worked out of a two-on, one-out situation in the sixth, getting Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton to ground out.

Miami, meanwhile, struggled to find new synonyms for frustrating.

It was the Marlins' 11th loss in their past 13 games, and they are 5-20 in their past 25. The team ERA ranks 24th in baseball at 4.72.

Miami is on pace to break the major league record for most walks allowed in a season. Sunday's starter, pregame call-up Vance Worley, was the ninth different Marlin to start a game. The bullpen has four saves in 12 opportunities.

The Marlins' proposed sale to one of two group vying for the club has run into a ditch, too.

"There's nothing else to say about it," said Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4. "Right now, the frustration is higher than it was for me last year when I struggled. We've got to get out of this or this season will be twice as long as the last few."

Marlins manager Don Mattingly added, "We got the ball up early in the game, and they got a lead. They had a lot of two-out hits. We didn't do much with the chances we had."

McCarthy had a perfect game through 4 2/3 innings before Derek Dietrich doubled, then lost his shutout when A.J. Ellis followed with a RBI single.

The Dodgers led 4-1 before they put the game out of reach with two runs in the sixth. Pederson, who hit his second home run of the season in the fourth, was hit by a pitch, Enrique Hernandez doubled and pinch hitter Brett Eibner stroked a single to left for a 6-1 lead.

The Marlins got a run in the eight to make it 6-2, Ozuna singling home Dee Gordon, and Justin Bour hit his 11th home run of the season in the ninth against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

NOTES: The Dodgers sent LHP Julio Urias, their 20-year prodigy who has been handled carefully since making his debut last season, to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday morning after his worse effort of his major league career in a 10-6 loss to Miami on Saturday. He allowed seven runs (six earned) in 2 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma. Ravin began the season on the disabled list with a groin injury. ... The Dodgers are expected to activate INF Logan Forsythe from the disabled list and a rehab assignment on Tuesday. He will will likely fill in at third base while Justin Turner rehabs from his strained hamstring. ... The Marlins sent RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to the minors and purchased the contract of Sunday's starter, RHP Vance Worley. The Marlins signed Worley after he was released by Washington before the beginning of the season.