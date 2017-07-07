The San Francisco Giants' late sprint to the All-Star break hit a speed bump when right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched just prior to Thursday's start, resulting in a series loss at Detroit. Still, the Giants return home from their first winning road trip in a year when they host the Miami Marlins on Friday to open a three-game set.

San Francisco has won seven of its last nine after going 4-2 on its road trip but it's unclear if Cueto will make another start before the break as he deals with an inner-ear infection. Hunter Pence had five RBIs in the series at Detroit and 10 on the six-game trek after knocking in one in his previous nine games. Miami dropped a 4-3 decision at St. Louis on Thursday to settle for a four-game split and fall to 3-4 on its 10-game road trip. Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna is on a run-producing tear, driving in 13 runs in his last six games and hitting safely in seven in a row.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (6-4, 3.51 ERA) vs. Giants LH Matt Moore (3-8, 5.78)

Straily won at Milwaukee in his last outing, giving up three runs and five hits over six innings -- the 10th time in his last 11 starts he has yielded three runs or fewer. He has won all three career starts versus San Francisco while posting a 2.25 ERA and .178 batting average against. Pence, Buster Posey and leadoff batter Denard Span are a combined 0-for-15 against Straily.

Moore has won only once in his last nine starts, although he turned in a solid performance at Pittsburgh on Saturday, overcoming six walks to hold the Pirates to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He was tagged for five runs in his previous turn against the New York Mets, capping a five-start stretch in which he allowed 25 runs. Ozuna is 5-for-9 with a home run off Moore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins LF Ichiro Suzuki moved to 24th on the all-time hits list with 3,054 and is one behind Rickey Henderson.

2. Giants 2B Joe Panik is riding a six-game hitting streak.

3. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon reached 30 stolen bases for the fifth time in six seasons.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Giants 3