Straily, Stanton lead Marlins over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having pitched eight shutout innings for the first time in his career, Miami Marlins right-hander Dan Straily had one more battle to win Friday night.

He had to talk Marlins manager Don Mattingly into letting him pitch the ninth.

Straily won that 30-second war of words but couldn't finish the Marlins' 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series.

"I saw he had that handshake look in his eye," Straily said of his encounter with Mattingly in the dugout after the eighth inning. "I just told him, 'Let me go for it.' I felt good once I convinced him."

Denard Span's one-out homer ended Straily's shutout bid and his night, but not before he set a career high for innings pitched (8 1/3) and run his career record against the Giants to 4-0.

Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto hit home runs, and Dee Gordon had four hits, as the Marlins evened their record at 4-4 on a 10-game trip.

The loss snapped the Giants' three-game home winning streak and saw them lose one of their top hitters, left fielder Austin Slater, along the way.

The rookie injured his right hip trying to run out a ground ball, and is expected to be placed on the disabled list Saturday.

"That's a bad break for the kid, and for us," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "I mean, he was doing a nice job out there. But he's going to be down for a little while. I can't tell you how long."

Straily (7-4) pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in 94 career starts before leaving having allowed one run and four hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter en route to his third consecutive win.

"We were joking (in the dugout) about maybe I wouldn't get any strikeouts," Straily noted. "Being a fly-ball pitcher in the (San Francisco) Bay, I experienced it on the other side of the Bay (while with the Oakland Athletics). You get the marine air here at night. Just keep throwing strikes and hope they hit it in the air."

Straily is now 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts in San Francisco.

Stanton gave Straily all the offensive support he needed with a two-run homer in a four-run first inning off Giants left-hander Matt Moore (3-9).

The All-Star added a double in the fourth inning, coming within a couple of feet of scaling the 25-foot right field wall at AT&T Park for the second time in one game.

"That was impressive," Straily said of his teammate's opposite-field power display. "He's a lot of fun to watch on a daily basis."

Only 40 balls hit by right-handers have cleared the wall in the 18-year history of the ballpark.

Realmuto had three hits, and Stanton, Christian Yelich, Justin Bour and JT Riddle added two hits apiece for the Marlins, who will return home after the series to host the All-Star Game festivities beginning Monday.

Span's homer landed in the San Francisco Bay beyond the right field wall, his third career "Splash Hit" and the 74th in Giants history.

Joe Panik had two doubles for the Giants, who began a stretch of 21 of 29 at home.

The Marlins out-hit the Giants 16-5.

Moore was pulled after 3 1/3 innings, having allowed a career-high-tying 12 hits and five runs. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

"That's a lot of hits there in 3 1/3 (innings)," Bochy said. "It was just one of those nights where it wasn't going well for him, but he actually was pounding the strike zone well. He just didn't expand a few times when he needed to. The stuff was fine; he just made too many mistakes."

Stanton's homer, his 24th of the season, came on Moore's seventh pitch of the game. It followed a game-opening infield single by Gordon.

Moore got the next two Marlins out but then served up four consecutive singles, including a bases-loaded, two-run hit to Riddle that made it 4-0.

Bour's second hit, a two-out single in the second, plated Gordon for a 5-0 lead.

Realmuto made it 6-0 in the fifth with his eighth homer of the year, a solo shot off Cory Gearrin.

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton's home run was the first over the right field wall at AT&T Park by a right-handed hitter since Giants INF/OF Kelby Tomlimson accomplished the feat in October 2015. There has never been a "Splash Hit" by a right-handed batter in the history of AT&T Park. ... The homers by Stanton and J.T. Realmuto gave the Marlins 100 for the season. It's the fourth time they've reached the century mark before the All-Star break, the first time since 2008. ... The career-high-tying 12 hits allowed by Giants LHP Matt Moore equaled the number he allowed to the Baltimore Orioles while pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays on June 9, 2013. He has allowed 10 or more hits six times in his career, three of them this season. ... Marlins LHP Chris O'Grady is slated to make his major league debut in the second game of the series Saturday. He was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, taking the place on the active roster of RHP Edinson Volquez (tendinitis in left knee), who was placed on the disabled list. ... The Giants made two transactions before the game, promoting INF Miguel Gomez from Double-A Richmond and reinstating 3B Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) from the DL while demoting RHP Chris Stratton to Triple-A Sacramento and placing 3B Ryder Jones (bruised right wrist) on the DL.