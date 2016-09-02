Preview: Marlins at Indians

The Miami Marlins picked a bad time to endure their worst losing streak of the season and watched their postseason hopes take a blow. The Marlins now are off the deck and looking to string together consecutive victories for the first time since Aug. 19-21 when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Friday for the opener of a three-game interleague series.
The Marlins scored just eight runs during a five-game losing streak but broke the skid with a 6-4 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday as Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Miami sits three games behind St. Louis for the NL's second wild card, but it also trails New York and Pittsburgh in the standings. Cleveland began a 10-game homestand with three straight victories over Minnesota after enduring a stretch during which it lost five of six games. The Indians are a torrid 42-23 at home and hold a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Detroit in the American League Central.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsTime Ohio, WKYC 3 (Cleveland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Andrew Cashner (4-10, 4.73 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (9-7, 3.23)
Cashner missed his last start against his former San Diego teammates due to a finger blister. He has struggled with the Marlins since being acquired, going 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in six appearances (five starts). Cashner, who never has faced the Indians, owns a shabby 10-26 record since the start of the 2015 season.
Carrasco has dropped four of his last six decisions, including a loss to Texas in his last outing as he gave up seven runs - three earned - and eight hits in four innings. The rough outing came after he was terrific against Oakland, allowing four hits over eight scoreless frames. Carrasco is 3-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 home starts this season.
1. The Indians officially added OF Coco Crisp to the roster on Thursday, one day after he was acquired from Oakland for LHP Colt Hynes.
2. Marlins All-Star CF Marcell Ozuna (wrist) likely will miss his second straight game but is expected to return to action during the series.
3. Cleveland C Yan Gomes (shoulder) will begin a rehab stint at Double-A Akron on Friday but serve as the designated hitter as he isn't yet physically ready to catch.
PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Indians 3