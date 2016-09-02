Preview: Marlins at Indians

The Miami Marlins picked a bad time to endure their worst losing streak of the season and watched their postseason hopes take a blow. The Marlins now are off the deck and looking to string together consecutive victories for the first time since Aug. 19-21 when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Friday for the opener of a three-game interleague series.

The Marlins scored just eight runs during a five-game losing streak but broke the skid with a 6-4 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday as Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Miami sits three games behind St. Louis for the NL's second wild card, but it also trails New York and Pittsburgh in the standings. Cleveland began a 10-game homestand with three straight victories over Minnesota after enduring a stretch during which it lost five of six games. The Indians are a torrid 42-23 at home and hold a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Detroit in the American League Central.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SportsTime Ohio, WKYC 3 (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Andrew Cashner (4-10, 4.73 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (9-7, 3.23)

Cashner missed his last start against his former San Diego teammates due to a finger blister. He has struggled with the Marlins since being acquired, going 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in six appearances (five starts). Cashner, who never has faced the Indians, owns a shabby 10-26 record since the start of the 2015 season.

Carrasco has dropped four of his last six decisions, including a loss to Texas in his last outing as he gave up seven runs - three earned - and eight hits in four innings. The rough outing came after he was terrific against Oakland, allowing four hits over eight scoreless frames. Carrasco is 3-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians officially added OF Coco Crisp to the roster on Thursday, one day after he was acquired from Oakland for LHP Colt Hynes.

2. Marlins All-Star CF Marcell Ozuna (wrist) likely will miss his second straight game but is expected to return to action during the series.

3. Cleveland C Yan Gomes (shoulder) will begin a rehab stint at Double-A Akron on Friday but serve as the designated hitter as he isn't yet physically ready to catch.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Indians 3