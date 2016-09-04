Bauer, Lindor help Indians beat Marlins

CLEVELAND -- It couldn't have started out worse or ended better for the Cleveland Indians.

Trevor Bauer gave up three runs on three hits in the first inning, then combined with reliever Andrew Miller to pitch eight scoreless innings on one hit as the Indians rolled to an 8-3 victory over the Miami Marlins Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Bauer (10-6) gave up three runs on three hits in the first inning, then held Miami hitless and scoreless over the next seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters in that span. After giving up a leadoff single in the ninth he retired the next hitter, then was removed from the game. In 8 1/3 innings Bauer gave up three runs on four hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.

"I feel like I should be able to do that every time I go out there," Bauer said.

Miller got the last two outs. Miami didn't get a runner past first base after the first inning.

"That was really impressive," said Indians manager Terry Francona of Bauer. "You look up in the first inning and think we might be into our 'pen early, and then he (Bauer) pitches into the ninth."

Francisco Lindor had two doubles and two singles to lead an impressive offensive outburst by the Indians, who roughed up Marlins starter Jose Fernandez (13-8). Fernandez pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs and a career-high 12 hits. Six of those 12 hits were for extra bases as the Indians banged out five doubles and a home run.

"I actually thought (Fernandez's) stuff was pretty good. But they jumped on him early and stayed on him the whole game," said Miami manager Don Mattingly.

Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games while the Marlins have lost seven of their last eight.

With Bauer getting his 10th win, the Indians are the first team in the majors to have five starters with 10 or more wins. It's the first time the Indians have had five starters with 10 or more wins since 1961.

Coco Crisp, in his debut with the Indians after being acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 31, had three hits. Jason Kipnis had two hits, including a two-run home run.

"Facing one of the best pitchers in the game, it's hard. I just told myself, 'Get on base one time, and help the team'," Crisp said. "You don't want to come in and strike out three times. You want to do something special."

Leading 5-3, the Indians blew it open with two runs in the sixth inning. With two outs and nobody on, Crisp singled off Fernandez. Kipnis singled Crisp to third.

Lindor then singled to right, his fourth hit of the game. Crisp scored, and a wild throw to third by right fielder Ichiro Suzuki allowed Kipnis to score, giving the Indians a 7-3 lead. Cleveland scored its final run in the eighth inning on an error by Miami catcher Jeff Mathis.

"One through nine we did a really good job at the plate, against a really good pitcher," Francona said. "You can't hit all his pitches, but we made him work."

Miami sent seven men to the plate and scored three runs in the first inning, two coming on a double by Christian Yelich.

Cleveland answered with a two-run bottom of the first. Crisp led off the inning with a double.

"Coco has been around a long time, and right away you see the good things he can do for us," Lindor said.

Kipnis then belted an 0-1 pitch over the right-field wall for his 22nd home run, cutting the Miami lead to 3-2.

The Indians tied it in the second inning on an RBI double by Roberto Perez.

Cleveland took a 5-3 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Carlos Santana and a sacrifice fly by Abraham Almonte. In an oddity, the Indians had five doubles and a home run before they had their first single.

"That's a good club, with a good lineup," Mattingly said.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) was 2-for-3 in his first rehab start, at designated hitter, for Double-A Akron on Friday. Gomes will start a second game as DH at Akron on Sunday. ... DH Mike Napoli was given a day off Saturday because manager Terry Francona said he wanted to start newly acquired OF Coco Crisp, who batted leadoff as the DH. Crisp was acquired Thursday in a trade with Oakland. ... The Marlins activated INF Derek Dietrich (right knee contusion) off the disabled list. Dietrich, who was born in Cleveland, was in the lineup at first base, hitting sixth and went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly. ... Miami C J.T. Realmuto has 130 hits, the second highest season total for a catcher in Marlins history, behind Ivan Rodriguez's 150 in 2003.