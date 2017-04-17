Preview: Marlins at Mariners

The Miami Marlins will try to ride a wave of momentum across the country when they begin a three-game series at the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The Marlins' 4-2 homestand ended with three consecutive wins over the division rival New York Mets, capped by Sunday's walk-off win on rookie J.T. Riddle's first career home run.

"It was an amazing feeling," Riddle told reporters. "It is something you dream about as a little kid. And to be here doing that, walk-off home run to get a big win, is huge." The Mariners can relate to what Miami is going through, having won three straight of their own and scoring in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon to outlast Texas 8-7. Outfielder Mitch Haniger homered and drove in four runs in the win as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games for Seattle. The Marlins swept three straight in the previous meeting with the Mariners in 2014 but they have not visited Safeco Field since 2011.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (0-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (0-1, 5.06)

Koehler had a quality start in a no-decision against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday but he served up two home runs and struck out just one batter. He has never faced the Mariners and is 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 career interleague starts. The 30-year-old is 16-25 with a 4.49 mark in his career away from home.

Miranda's two starts this year have come against Houston, first limiting the Astros to two runs in five innings on the road and then getting knocked around a bit more in Tuesday's rematch at Safeco Field. The Cuba native was reached for four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old Miranda has never met the Marlins and is 5-3 in his career while pitching in Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) is expected to return to the team after finishing a rehab assignment.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-12 in the Texas series to drop his batting average to .212.

3. Mariners RHP Edwin Diaz got the win Sunday but allowed a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth and has surrendered four runs in 2 2/3 innings over his last three outings.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Marlins 5