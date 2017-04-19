FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Preview: Marlins at Mariners
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 19, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 4 months ago

Preview: Marlins at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Felix Hernandez attempts to follow up his best outing of the season with another victory when the Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins for the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez defeated Texas on Friday, when he allowed one run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Hernandez is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in two career starts against the Marlins as Seattle looks to win the three-game set. Hernandez's control has been impeccable early this season, as he has yet to issue a walk while striking out 15 in 18 1/3 innings. Miami's Wei-Yin Chen, Brad Ziegler and Kyle Barraclough combined on a one-hit shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 victory, with Seattle's hit coming courtesy of Mitch Haniger with one out in the ninth inning. Edinson Volquez - Miami's starter on Wednesday - never has lost to the Mariners, compiling a 5-0 record and 2.66 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts).

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (0-1, 3.45 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (1-1, 2.95)

Volquez is winless in three starts and has only pitched more than five innings in one of the outings. The 33-year-old issued a season-high four walks while giving up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the New York Mets. In a small sample size, Volquez has experienced issues with Robinson Cano (3-for-6) and Nelson Cruz (3-for-5, two doubles).

Hernandez hasn't struck out more than six in any of his three outings and no longer punches out batters in the manner he did from 2009-14, when he fanned more than 200 in each season. He also has recorded just two complete games over the past four-plus years - both in 2015 - after recording a total of 16 between 2010-12. Hernandez fanned former teammate Ichiro Suzuki five times while limiting him to three hits in 14 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 3B Martin Prado (calf) was out of Tuesday's lineup one day after making his season debut due to a hamstring injury he suffered in March.

1. Haniger's ninth-inning double extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

2. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is progressing and could be activated prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Marlins 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.