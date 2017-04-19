EditorsNote: fixes to "doubled" in third graf

Marlins pitchers nearly no-hit Mariners

SEATTLE -- Miami Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen snaked through seven innings of no-hit ball Tuesday before being pulled when he hit the century mark on the pitch counter.

Suffice to say, that was enough for the left-hander to earn his second win of the season, a 5-0 decision over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Relievers Brad Ziegler and Kyle Barraclough came on and allowed just one hit, losing the no-hitter when Mitch Haniger doubled with one out in the ninth inning against Barraclough.

"I think Kyle (Barraclough) was more nervous than I was," said Chen, through an interpreter, when asked about his emotions watching his teammates try to finish the no-hitter. "Of course, I wanted to be out there (to finish the no-hitter). ... I felt it was my job."

Pulling a pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter is nothing new for Miami manager Don Mattingly. In Sunday's game against New York, Marlins right-hander Dan Straily found himself in the same situation as Chen, throwing a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings but with a rising pitch count. He was pulled, which is a trend in the early season, to avoid risking the health of pitchers.

On Saturday, the Oakland A's also removed a pitcher in the middle of a no-hit bid, pulling starter Sean Manaea after only five innings.

Seattle, with an offense that had score five or more runs in eight of the past nine games, was held in check by Chen, who threw 64 of his 100 pitches for strikes. He kept Mariners' hitters off-balance with a low-70s curveball and changeup.

"I tip my cap to Chen," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He was brilliant tonight. (He) threw his changeup for strikes, and we didn't make great adjustments."

Chen induced groundballs and weak fly balls while striking out two and walking two. He was pulled for Ziegler, who retired the Mariners in order in the eighth and then turned the ninth over to Barraclough.

"It was great to see him bounce back after that rough outing against New York," Mattingly said of Chen, who gave up six runs in three innings against the Mets on Thursday.

Mariners pinch hitter Mike Freeman struck out to lead off the ninth inning before Haniger hit a line drive into the right-center gap, spoiling the bid at a combined no-no.

Looking to rebound after a lackluster 6-1 loss on Monday night, Miami pounced on Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo, putting the first three runners on base and scoring a run before an out was recorded.

The inning looked to be an even bigger one as Marcell Ozuna hit a deep fly ball to left with two outs and two on. However, Mariners left fielder Guillermo Heredia's perfectly timed leap at the wall ended the inning and limited the damage.

"(Yovani) was a little up in the zone," Servais said. "He has better stuff than last year, but he needs to use it a bit better."

Miami first baseman Justin Bour had two hits, including a two-run, opposite field homer off a Gallardo fastball in the third, his second of the year.

Gallardo (0-2) gave up runs in each of the first three innings, allowing the leadoff batter to reach all three times, before settling down and blanking Miami over his final three innings. The right-hander finished six innings, having allowed four runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking none.

J.T. Riddle rounded off the scoring in the eighth, driving home Miguel Rojas with a sacrifice fly in off Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych, in his second appearance since being activated from the disabled list, threw a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two.

The Marlins (8-6) recorded their fourth win in five games. The Mariners (6-9) saw their five-game winning streak end. The teams wrap up the series with a matinee on Wednesday.

NOTES: Seattle OF Mitch Haniger went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. ... Mariners SS Jean Segura (hamstring) will be sent on a minor league rehab assignment, with the intention of rejoining the team in Oakland this weekend. He is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Friday. ... Miami OF Marcell Ozuna was National League Player of the Week, joining teammate J.T. Realmuto as the second consecutive Marlin to win the award.