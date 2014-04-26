Preview: Marlins at Mets

The walk-off single in the New York Mets’ ninth comeback victory of the season Friday may just be the spark to jump-start Curtis Granderson’s season. Granderson looks to build off his heroics and snap out of a season-long slump when the Mets host the Miami Marlins in the second of a three-game series Saturday. Granderson, who signed a four-year, $60 million contract in the offseason, has a hit in each of the last three games with two RBIs after his batting average dipped to .116.

The Mets have won five of their last six to move three games over .500 at 13-10 for the first time since they were 7-4 early last season. Closer Steve Cishek blew his first save in 34 chances in the 4-3 loss Friday as Miami fell to 1-9 on the road and dropped its third in four games. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was 1-of-4 in the series opener and did not add to his National League-leading 27 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Kevin Slowey (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jenrry Mejia (3-0, 1.99)

Slowey makes his second straight start after allowing two runs and three hits over five innings against Seattle without a decision Sunday. The 29-year-old has given up 18 hits in 17 1/3 innings overall this season. Mets newcomer Bobby Abreu is 7-for-18 with three homers in his career against Slowey, who is 1-1 in four appearances (three starts) with a 4.26 ERA versus New York.

Mejia continues to solidify his position in the starting rotation after yielding one run or fewer in three of his four starts with 25 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. The Dominican Republic native has struggled with control at times (14 walks), but he shut out St. Louis over 6 2/3 frames in a 2-0 victory Monday. Mejia is 0-1 in six appearances (one start) against Miami with a 4.22 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets catchers have allowed only five stolen bases this season, fewer than any team in either league.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich saw his 17-game hitting streak end Friday, but leads the team with a .315 batting average.

3. New York LF Eric Young Jr. has reached base safely in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 2