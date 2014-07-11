Preview: Marlins at Mets

Henderson Alvarez has done his part to carry the Miami Marlins’ rotation since Jose Fernandez was lost for the season. Alvarez, who has not lost since May 11 and has given up 11 earned runs over his last 10 starts, gets the call Friday as the visiting Marlins open a three-game series against the New York Mets. New York lost Thursday’s series finale to Atlanta after beating the Braves three consecutive times, while the Marlins had a day of rest after splitting the first six contests of a nine-game road trip.

The Marlins and the Mets have split their first 10 meetings this season, with New York winning three of four in Miami from June 19-22. Miami’s Marcell Ozuna brings a 15-game hitting streak during which he is batting .368 with five doubles and three home runs into the series opener. Teammate Casey McGehee is tied for the National League lead with 112 hits, while New York’s Daniel Murphy is third with 111.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (6-3, 2.27 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (4-8, 4.07)

Alvarez is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA over his last 10 starts, allowing fewer than three earned runs nine times – including seven outings with fewer than two surrendered. He gave up one run on five hits in seven innings Sunday at St. Louis to notch the victory. Alvarez is 2-0 in three starts against New York this season, posting a 0.84 ERA and striking out 16 with just two walks in 21 1/3 innings.

Wheeler pitched his first career complete game in his last outing against the Marlins, throwing a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts on June 19 in Miami. He gave up six runs in two innings at Oakland in his next start but has given up one earned run over 6 1/3 frames in both a no-decision against Atlanta on June 30 and a victory Sunday over Texas. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career games against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RHP Jeurys Familia did not pitch in the final two games of the Atlanta series, as he is dealing with arm fatigue after making 35 appearances since May 1.

2. The Marlins are in the midst of playing 16 of 19 games away from home.

3. New York is 5-2 on its current 10-game road trip but plays 17 of their first 24 contests after the All-Star break on the road.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Mets 1