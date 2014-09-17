Preview: Marlins at Mets

Wilmer Flores is making a case to be a part of the New York Mets in 2015, recording three homers among eight hits and 10 RBIs over his last four games. The 23-year-old infielder looks to stay hot when the Mets host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday for the rubber match of a three-game series. New York pulled within one game of the Marlins for third place in the National League East after a 9-1 victory Tuesday that featured Flores’ second six-RBI game of the season along with two homers.The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, but talented center fielder Juan Lagares left the game with a hyperextended right elbow and will be examined Wednesday. Miami has lost five of its last seven contests to drop seven games behind Pittsburgh for the NL’s second wild card. Marlins’ leadoff batter Christian Yelich had two hits Tuesday and boasts a .313 average in September with 10 runs scored in 15 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (10-6, 2.81 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (7-7, 3.80)

Alvarez came back from missing a start with an oblique strain to limit Philadelphia to one run over seven innings last Friday without getting a decision. The 24-year-old Venezuela native is winless in three starts and has walked only three while striking out 19 in his last five outings. Daniel Murphy is 7-for-22 in his career versus Alvarez, who is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts against the Mets in 2014.

Gee has allowed 10 runs while winning three of his last four starts after giving up three over 5 1/3 innings in a victory against Washington last Friday. The Texas native pitched eight scoreless innings in his lone start this season against Miami on April 27 and is 3-0 versus the Marlins all time with a 2.30 ERA. Marcell Ozuna is 3-for-7 against Gee, who permitted three or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ozuna saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end Tuesday, but is still 17-for-48 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 12 contests.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson is 15-for-42 with five multi-hit games and 11 RBIs since Sept. 5 after registering three singles Tuesday.

3. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria missed Tuesday’s game with a sore left shoulder and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Mets 1