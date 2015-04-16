Preview: Marlins at Mets

Even the loss of their decorated captain to injury wasn’t enough to keep the New York Mets from sweeping their first three-game home series of the year. The Mets look to continue their best start to a season since 2012 on Thursday when they host the Miami Marlins in the opener of a four-game set.

New York placed David Wright on the disabled list Wednesday after the seven-time All-Star third baseman pulled his right hamstring while stealing second in Tuesday’s win. Travis d‘Arnaud filled his usual No. 2 spot in the batting order in style with a solo shot and two runs scored in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins rode the hot bat of Adeiny Hechavarria to their first series win of the season, taking the last two of a three-game set from the Atlanta Braves following a 6-2 win. “Hech is a big part of our lineup. … What a great day on his birthday too. I know the guys were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ after his home run,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after his 25-year-old Cuban shortstop went 3-for-3 – including a two-run blast – Wednesday to highlight a 7-for-11 series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-1, 9.00)

Cosart took a hard-luck loss in Saturday’s 2-0 home loss versus Tampa Bay, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over six frames. The 24-year-old went 4-4 despite a 2.39 ERA across 10 turns with Miami after he was acquired at the 2014 trade deadline in a deal with the Astros. Cosart, who has dropped his last four decisions, made his only career start against the Mets on Sept. 15, yielding two runs in six innings in a no-decision.

Although he extended his streak of lasting at least five innings to a league-high 47 straight starts, Gee could go no further in Saturday’s 5-3 setback in Atlanta. The former 21st-round selection gave up five of his eight hits and all of his runs in his final inning of work, departing after 75 pitches. Gee went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two turns versus Miami last year and is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in six all-time starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami homered twice on Wednesday after hitting one over its first eight contests.

2. The Mets’ sweep of a home-opening series was only their third in their 53-year franchise history.

3. Redmond said LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) could return to the lineup in time for the opener. Ichiro Suzuki will draw the start if Yelich is unable to go.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 4